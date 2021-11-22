New Cllr for Carrigaline as Jack White replaces Liam O’Connor

22 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Jack White – who has a senior role with the well-known South County Cork based Carrigdhoun Newspaper – has been co-opted to Cork County Council today. He replaces outgoing Cllr Liam O’Connor who stepped down due to work commitments. Liam O’Connor continues in his other community roles such as being Chair of Carrigaline Tidy Towns, and his roles in the Community Association, and Lions Club.

Jack White was selected by his Fine Gael party to fill the Council vacancy. On social media, the now Cllr Jack White commented “I am hugely looking forward to representing the Carrigaline Municipal District & Fine Gael on Cork County Council. It was a big day being my first in County Hall as we passed the annual budget of €372 Million, but I received a warm welcome from Mayor Gillian Coughlan, my fellow Councillors and the Senior Executive.

I want to deliver as best I can for Carrigaline, Crosshaven, Tracton, Ballinhassig, Ballygarvan, Passage West, Monkstown, The Lower Harbour and surrounds.”

He concluded, “Thank You to everyone for your support and well wishes in recent months and in particular over the last few days.”