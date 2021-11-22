22 November 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Online gambling is incredibly accessible nowadays, and even in countries where this activity is illegal, people managed to find a way and enjoy casino games. This was all thanks to the VPN service and because casinos started to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Still, some countries have way more users compared to others, and among the countries that gamble the most, Ireland ranks third.

However, the definition of gambling may vary from place to place, and in some instances, sports betting isn’t regarded the same as playing casino games. In Ireland, both of these go under the gambling umbrella, and a great portion of gamblers are people who love to wager on sports. Here we will focus on those users who mainly prefer casino games, and see what type of content they consume the most. So, let’s see what are the most trending online casino games in Ireland.

Online Slots and Spins

There are a lot of universal features that all slots games share, they all have reels, paylines, and winning multipliers. However, there are also a lot of differences between these titles. They have different volatility, a different number of reels and paylines, various themes that can come with unique features, and different bonus rounds. So, even though these games look the same they don’t feel the same and players have lots of choices.

Given how slots are the main source of revenue for online gambling platforms, it’s no wonder that most of the funds are allocated to expanding this game library. Moreover, the most common user incentives are those that allow players to make a deposit and get 200 free spins that they can use on slots. Yet, even without these bonuses, progressive jackpot games would still receive a lot of attention, mainly because the top prize is more than enough to change someone’s life completely. In fact, you can win enough money to open your very own casino.

Blackjack

Although blackjack doesn’t have the same crazy high rewards as slots, it is still very popular. The game is dynamic, easy to learn, and you can play a lot of rounds within 10 or 20 minutes. This is perfect for those who are on a busy schedule and have only a short time window to play games.

On top of that blackjack is a game where you can improve your skills and strategy, therefore improving your odds at winning. Those who are exceptionally good at blackjack can earn a substantial amount of money by playing online. That being said you will have to learn the so-called perfect strategy, and also the art of card counting. This isn’t easy to pull off, and most people can’t do it.

Poker

Poker is probably the most unique game you can play at any casino. The reason being is that you are not playing against the house but rather against other players. This indicates there is no house edge, and all of your winnings come from your opponents. Since it is really competitive, people in Ireland love to play online tournaments and hone their skills for professional competitions. Professional gamblers are almost exclusively poker players, and a lot of famous athletes and celebrities are huge fans of poker.

Other Popular Casino Games in Ireland

Aside from these top 3 games people in Ireland love to wager on roulette, play live dealer games, and baccarat. Live dealer experiences technically include blackjack too, but there are other titles under this category, and gauging the popularity of each one individually would be impossible. Baccarat and roulette both have a small house edge, and don’t require much thinking or strategy. This makes them fair and fun at the same time, which explains why they have a big player base.

Conclusion

The top trending casino games in Ireland are slots, and in reality, they are also the most played content in all other countries. It’s really other games that are ranked differently depending on the region. In some parts of the world users love to play the lottery and bingo games, in others it’s poker and blackjack. Some gamblers are also streamers, so they tend to play whatever their audience love to watch the most. All in all, there is something for any gambling fan at an online casino, and we all hope that new games will become available at some point.