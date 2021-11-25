CBD Product Industry Is Booming and Here’s Why People Support It

25 November 2021

By Roger Jones

CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol; this is one of the many cannabinoids or chemical compounds found in marijuana and hemp. Other active compounds are found in it, and THC is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis. THC causes the sensation and feeling of being “high,” which is often associated with marijuana.

However, unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive, which means it is not aimed at intoxicating. This is why individuals have embraced CBD in different parts of the world. Over the years, it has been an appealing option for those looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.

Why Is The CBD Industry Booming?

CBD has been gaining momentum in the health and wellness world due to the wonders it performs. A couple of scientific studies confirm it may ease symptoms of ailments like chronic pain and anxiety. It is no news that marijuana has been a source of pain relief since 2900 B.C. Recently, scientists have discovered that certain components of marijuana, including CBD, are responsible for its pain-relieving effects.

In the human body, there is a specialised system called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The sole purpose of this system is to regulate various functions, including sleep, appetite, pain, and immune system response. The body naturally produces endocannabinoids, which are neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors in your nervous system. With CBD products, the end cannabinoids can do the following:

Could Reduce Anxiety and Depression?

Anxiety and depression are very common mental health conditions that can have devastating impacts on health and well-being. According to the World Health Organisation, depression is the largest contributor to disability worldwide, while anxiety disorders are ranked sixth. The most regular solution for anxiety and depression are pharmaceutical drugs, which cause many side effects, including drowsiness, agitation, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, and headache, amongst a host of others. Industry experts have created CBD products that offer a more promising treatment for depression and anxiety. It tickles the interest of many people and leads many who live with these disorders to become interested in this “natural” approach.

Can Alleviate Cancer-Related Symptoms?

CBD also has properties that may help reduce symptoms related to cancer and side effects related to cancer treatment, like nausea, vomiting, and pain. CBD could also aid in reducing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, which are among the most common chemotherapy-related side effects for those who being treated for cancer.

Could Benefit Heart Health

Recent extensive research has linked CBD with several benefits for the heart and circulatory system, including the ability to lower high blood pressure. High blood pressure has been linked to an increased risk of many health conditions, including stroke, heart attack, and metabolic syndrome. Studies indicate that CBD may be able to help with managing high blood pressure.

One of the most recent studies treated nine healthy men with one dose of 600 mg of CBD oil and found it reduced resting blood pressure. The same study also administered the men stress tests that normally increase blood pressure. Interestingly, the single dose of CBD led the men to experience a smaller blood pressure increase than normal in response to these tests.

A lot of people widely embraces CBD products due to it’s healing and relaxing properties. It has proven itself to be a more reliable option with little or no side effects than its pharmaceutical counterparts. The fact that it is extracted from nature and not chemically generated makes it even more trustworthy.