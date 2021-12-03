Grade One winners Kilcruit and Energumene star at Cork on Sunday

3 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Cork Racecourse stages a competitive eight-race on Sunday afternoon which features exciting prospect Energumene in action. The action gets underway at 11.40am and concludes at 3.20pm. The ground at the racecourse is currently Soft, but the forecast is for a mostly sunny outlook on Sunday. We have previewed the action and you check out more selections at bettingexpert

11.40pm Maiden Hurdle (2m)

Swinging London shaped with promise when third on debut, but clear preference is for Iberique Du Seuil. The three-year-old has finished second on his first two starts in Ireland and shaped with promise when second at Punchestown last time out. He is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Iberique Du Seuil

12.10pm Maiden Hurdle (2m)

Harry Alonzo has finished a respectable third on his two starts this season, but this is all about Kilcruit. The six-year-old was second in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, before landing G1 honours at the Punchestown Festival in April. He remains one of the most exciting prospects in the National Hunt game and he is fancied to make a winning debut over timber.

Selection: Kilcruit

12.40pm Maiden Hurdle (2m)

Flame Bearer was a dual bumper winner last term and impressed when scoring at Limerick on his latest start. However, he looks to have it all to do against Dysart Diamond. Trained by Willie Mullins, the five-year-old has recorded two easy victories in bumper events and looks primed to go well in this event on his debut over hurdles.

Selection: Dysart Diamond

1.10pm G3 Stayers Novice Hurdle (3m)

Churchstonewarrior is a dual winner this term and has to be towards the top of the shortlist along with Chinx Of Light who scored last time out. However, Idas Boy looks a solid yardstick for Noel Meade. He was a narrow second to Churchstonewarrior last time out, but is fancied to reverse the placings here.

Selection: Idas Boy

1.45pm G2 Mares Novice Chase (2m)

Magic Daze impressed when getting off the mark over fences last time out and is one to note along with Riviere D’etel who was a stunning winner of a Graded event when last seen. However, Concertista looks a fascinating runner on chasing debut. Second in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, she looks to have the size and scope to take on fences and she is taken to come out on top in this event.

Selection: Concertista

2.20pm G2 Hilly Way Chase (2m)

Notebook is clearly a classy operator who should go well having returned to winning ways on his latest start. However, this is all about Energumene. The seven-year-old is ubeaten in four starts over fences, which includes two G1 victories and this looks a perfect starting point for his season.

Selection: Energumene

2.50pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

An Epic Song has to defy top-weight, but is towards the top of the shortlist, along with course and distance winner lucky Max who is unbeaten in two starts this term. Mighty Meggsie was beaten when attempting to complete the three-timer last time out, but remains open to more improvement. However, preference is for Mahlers Dollar. The seven-year-old scored in fine style at Clonmel last time out and he looks open to more improvement off a 2lb higher mark.

Selection: Mahlers Dollar

3.20pm Novice Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

Both Chelseas Friend and Temptationinmilan look sure to go well along with More Wine Lilly who has already recorded a victory this term. However, Ben Thomson could be unexposed. He has shaped with plenty of promise, finishing fourth in two big-field handicaps of late and he is taken to come out on top in the finale.