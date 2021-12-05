Cork SuperValu store installs 456 solar panels on their roof

5 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ryan’s SuperValu Grange has joined forces with the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) to lead the way in terms of environmental change in the Irish retail sector and beyond.

For the 10th consecutive year, SuperValu stores identified and upgraded areas of their own operations which can be made more energy efficient through their ‘Building Sustainable Communities’ initiative, in keeping with their priority to deliver high standards of energy efficiency and encourage renewable energy usage.

The Cork store have installed an update to their refrigeration units and installed 456 solar panels on the roof, the results of which will provide the energy equivalent of powering 41 houses per year. This, alongside previous energy upgrades in the store amount to 173,845 KWH of energy saved per year, a 40% reduction in the carbon footprint of the store.

Jason O’Callaghan of Ryan’s SuperValu Grange said “We have been making a continuous effort to make our store as energy efficient as possible since 2015. Installing the solar panels is the next step in our journey. We were delighted to be able to support Glanmire Community College and the Ballyphehane Community Association with an energy upgrade of wall insulation that will help them stay warm, and save them money each year”

Through their continuous support of this initiative over the last ten years, both SuperValu are demonstrating their commitment to further reducing energy costs, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to this they are once again continuing their long-standing objective to bettering their surrounding local communities by nominating community buildings and clubs across the country to benefit from the scheme who utilise the money by upgrading their own buildings and facilities in a similar manner.

In this instance Ballyphehane Community Association and Glanmire Community Association were chosen to receive the support. Glanmire Community College used the grant for a cavity insulation. This will lead to an annual saving of over €1,300 a year for the school. Ballyphehane Community Association used the grant for a cavity installation and a transformation of their lighting, which will save the association over €8,358 a year.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, Director of National Retrofit at SEAI said the organisation was “constantly striving” to increase awareness of energy and environmental issues and paid tribute to partners SuperValu and Centra for their support over the last decade.

SuperValu are part of the Musgrave Group, Ireland’s largest grocery and food distributors. With 220 stores throughout Ireland, SuperValu has served the people of Ireland for over 30 years and are deeply engrained in the roots of the Irish communities that they have stores. Centra maintains a reputation for quality, value and friendly service, with stores in over 465 locations throughout the country.

