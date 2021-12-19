19 December 2021

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

It is essential to give employees the right benefits in order for them to be productive and happy. Here we will list the top 5 benefits that employees should have in the workplace.

Photo by Rebrand Cities from Pexels

1) Competitive Salary

Employees need to be paid a fair salary that is competitive in the market. This will ensure that they are able to afford the basics, such as food and shelter. Furthermore, if employees feel like they are being underpaid, they may become disgruntled and unproductive. On the other hand, if they are being paid a competitive salary, they will be more likely to be happy and productive in their job. Some factors that you should consider when determining an employee’s salary include experience, skillset, location, and current market rates.

2) Paid Time Off

Employees should be given a certain number of paid days off each year. This will allow them to take a break from work and relax. Additionally, it will also give them the opportunity to travel and explore new places. Paid time off is especially important for those employees who have families. They need time to spend with their loved ones without having to worry about losing income. Paid vacation days are not the only type of paid leave that employees should have access to. They should also be given paid sick days in case they fall ill or need to care for a sick family member. Furthermore, employers should offer maternity/paternity leave so that employees can take time off to care for newborns without worrying about losing money.

3) Flexible Work Schedule

Every employee should be given a flexible work schedule. This will allow them the opportunity to complete their tasks but also spend time with friends and family. It is important for employees to have free time in order for them to recharge and feel rejuvenated. Without a flexible work schedule, they may become burnt out from constantly working long hours without breaks or days off. Employers should consider offering full-time vs part-time schedules as well as different shift options (morning/afternoon/night). Employees can then choose what type of schedule works best for their lifestyle needs.

4) Health Insurance

Every employee should have access to some type of health insurance. This will ensure their well-being and the health of any dependents they may provide for (i.e. children). Without proper healthcare coverage, employees are not able to afford routine office visits or treatments that may be required due to unforeseen accidents/illnesses. Furthermore, employers must offer dental and vision plans as these benefits can help employees save money on expensive procedures such as root canals and eye surgeries.

5) 401k or Retirement Plan

Employees should be given the opportunity to save for their retirement. This can be done in the USA through a 401k plan or globally through another type of retirement savings account. Employees who have access to a retirement plan are more likely to stay with their current employer, as they will not want to lose the money that they have invested in the plan. Furthermore, employees who have a retirement plan are less likely to need government assistance when they reach old age. Offering a 401k or other type of retirement savings account is an excellent way for employers to show their employees that they care about their well-being and future.

In conclusion, these are the top five benefits that employees should have in order to be productive and happy in the workplace.