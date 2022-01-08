Planning a Trip To Cork Racecourse Mallow

8 January 2022

By Roger Kennedy

There’s no shortage of great racecourses in Ireland, including right here in Cork. The Cork Racecourse Mallow stages both national hunt and flat racing events throughout the year and is an excellent place to spend a day, especially if you’re a newcomer to the sport. Grab a few friends, look up some expert horse racing tips, and prepare to enjoy some world-class horse racing in an intimate and welcoming environment. In this article, we’ll run through everything you need to know about having a successful trip to Cork Racecourse Mallow.

The History

Cork Racecourse Mallow is very much a modern racecourse, with all the trimmings that you’d expect from a top-tier racing venue. But there’s plenty of history here, too. On this site alone, they’ve been racing for nearly one hundred years (the racecourse opened its doors in 1924). The general area also has an illustrious history and strong ties to horse racing. If the stories are to be believed, then this area was home to the first-ever steeplechase. It was here that Edmund Blake and Cornelius O’Callaghan decided to race one another. They went from Buttevant to Doneraile, both of which are just a short distance from today’s modern racecourse.

Getting There

The ‘Cork’ part of ‘Cork Racecourse Mallow’ isn’t there by accident. The racecourse is located close to the city. Indeed, on a good day, you can be at the racecourse within thirty minutes of leaving the city. There are also options for those who want to leave the car at home (or who haven’t rented one during the trip). You can get the train from Cork to Mallow Train Station, and then take the free shuttle bus to the racecourse. You might feel like a million miles away from the city, but you’re closer than you think.

Essential Information

Cork Racecourse offers plenty of bang for your buck. It’s one of the best value racecourses in Europe. You can get through the door for as little as €15 if you’re a student or over 65, and it’s only €20 for everyone else. If you want to make your trip memorable then you can spend a little more, and get the special treatment. The restaurant package is €60, for which you’ll get a meal and the best view around, with access to the viewing balcony that overlooks the track.

Staying Over

It’s possible to make it back to Cork after the races are over since they don’t finish late and the city isn’t so far away. However, if you’re looking to make your trip to the races a true event, then we recommend staying over. That’ll mean you won’t have to worry about getting home, and you’ll be able to see what Mallow has to offer. There are plenty of unique and interesting accommodation options for you to choose from in the region, from boutique hotels, to quirky and affordable Bed & Breakfasts.

Other Sights to See

You might have plans to return to Cork and enjoy all that it has to offer once the racing is done. But if you’re staying locally, then it’s worthwhile exploring some of the other sights that this corner of County Cork has to offer. What about Mallow Castle, for instance? The original castle dates back to 1185; and the current walls date to around 1585. If you’re a golf fan, then you may consider swinging by Mallow Golf Club, an outstanding golf course that is typical of the high standards that you’ll typically find in Ireland.

Getting the Most From Your Trip

Whatever you decide to do, be sure to bring enthusiasm and excitement with you! Cork Racecourse Mallow offers a fantastic day out from Cork. Whether you’re a local or you’re just visiting, you’ll be sure to have a great time. Indeed, there’s every chance that you decide to come back sooner rather than later!