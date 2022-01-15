€1.9+ million to be allocated to Fermoy Town Centre Renewal Project

15 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Department of Rural and Community Development recently confirmed that funding of €1,540,000 will be allocated to Cork County Council under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) to progress a renewal project in Fermoy town centre, according to Fine Gael TD for Cork East Constituency, David Stanton.

The RRDF funding is part of a €21.5 million package announced by the Department towards the development of 27 landmark regeneration projects nationwide which will see vacant town centre buildings transformed into remote working hubs, studios, visitor centres and enterprise, heritage and community spaces.

The Fermoy Town Centre Renewal Project will develop plans for the adaptive and sustainable re-use of vacant buildings in the town centre to accommodate a range of uses that will address local social, economic, cultural, and physical needs. The project aims to deliver large-scale regeneration in Fermoy through targeted interventions that will include the development of a Craft Makers Hub, the provision of enhanced recreational facilities and community public realm enhancements.

The project looks to revitalise and further promote Fermoy town centre which will in turn create numerous benefits including the optimisation of local digital connectivity and the support and enhancement of rural community employment and public services. The project is expected to cost €1,925,000 in total with RRDF funding accounting for €1,540,000 and Cork County Council funding the remainder.

Speaking after confirmation of the project funding allocation, David Stanton said: “This funding announcement will have enormous benefits for both Fermoy town centre and the wider area. The issues of rural vacancy and dereliction and the need for remote working options in these communities are matters that I have been raising with the Taoiseach and relevant Ministers for some time and this significant funding announcement is testament to the enormous potential that exists to further develop Fermoy as a centre of trade and employment”.