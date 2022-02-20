How To Deep Clean Your Rug: Step by Step Guide

20 February 2022

Need to deep clean your rug but don’t want to hire a professional? Learn how to deep clean area rugs yourself with this step-by-step guide.

Rugs are valuable additions to your interior décor. However, as much as they’re elegant and stylish, they need proper care to last longer. The best news is that you don’t always need to hire a carpet cleaning company for this. In some cases, you can do it in the comfort of your home and get impressive results. For instance, you can use a homemade rug cleaning solution to deep clean and keep them fresh. But, remember, rugs are more delicate when compared to carpets. Therefore, it’s essential to follow proper cleaning steps to keep them in good condition.

How To Deep Clean Your Rug

Before we get into the steps, here is what you will need:

A liquid detergent Some white vinegar Warm water A vacuum cleaner A bristled brush An old toothbrush

Step #1: Rug Dusting

To get rid of all the dust particles that have gathered in your rug, turn it upside down and then run your vacuum cleaner over it. This will help remove any surface dirt. Once done, turn over the rug and run the vacuum over it once again to remove dust. If your rug has tassels, avoid them at all costs.

Step #2: Rug Brushing

Sometimes, the vacuum cleaner cannot remove all the dust and dirt. If you can still see some hair strands or other forms of dirt stuck within the rug. Use a bristled brush to remove them. For this, we recommend a medium-bristled brush because too much hardness can damage your rug. Use the brush carefully to avoid damaging the surface of your rug.

Step #3: Rug Treatment

Now that you’ve removed dust and any visible dirt from your rug, it’s time to treat it.

First, that enough war water, depending on the thickness of your rug, and add a few drops of vinegar. Typically 4-5 drops should be enough. Afterwards, get your liquid detergent and add enough of it into the bowl of vinegar.

Now, mix the solution, and then apply it to various stained spots of your carpet. Before scrubbing the affected areas with the old toothbrush, leave to rest for a few minutes (2-3 minutes). This should help remove the stains. Afterwards, rinse the spots with clean water.

Step #4: Rug Cleaning

The best way to wash your carpet is by following the instructions on the care label. Remember, some rugs are strictly meant for hand washing, while others are machine-washing friendly. Therefore, it’s always important to adhere to manufacturer care recommendations to prolong the durability of your carpet.

If you’re hand-washing your carpet, avoid wringing it to remove excess water, as this can make it deteriorate faster. Also, even if your rug is machine-wash friendly, avoid putting it in the dryer.

There are various high-quality rug friendly machine wash detergents that you can use. The type of detergent you use depends on the material of your rug. Always ensure it doesn’t leave any residue to prolong your machine’s lifespan.

If you’re hand-washing, fill a bath or your preferred cleaning container with cold water and mix with the rug cleaning detergent. Then place your rug into the bath and swill it for around 5-10 minutes. This will help loosen the dirt.

Afterwards, squeeze your rug out and rinse it as much as necessary to remove all the detergent. The water should be clear for satisfactory results.

Now flat-dry the rug in a shaded place. Always avoid exposing it to direct sunlight as it can easily discolour.

Pro tip: Since doormats tend to store up more dirt and debris, it’s best if you wash them either first or last. Since they don’t wear out easily compared to other indoor rugs, you can be a bit tough when cleaning them. For example, you can hang them up, beat them with a broom to remove dirt, and then use a hosepipe to wash them with cold water. Afterwards, air dry them outside under a shade. Your dry rug will be as good as new!

