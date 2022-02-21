List Of Cascading Reels Slots

21 February 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Cascading reels can add to the excitement, as they offer many additional ways to win. In addition, they move away from the less topical, single payline games, as they provide multiple wins from a single spin.

Cascading reels allow standard reel icons to be replaced by alternative icons. So, for example, it could trigger a game or bonus round and give a boost (which is always welcome!) to your prize pot.

How It Works

To understand how cascading reels work, let's imagine the Tetris game. You played it, didn't you? There, you match symbols to make elements go away and cascade downwards.

In machines with that function, winning sequences implement the same mechanic. They vanish and give place to other characters.

New symbols coming into view can be the key to all sorts of winning sequences and, in turn, can cause more chars to be gone and even more new icons to land on your paylines.

Rewarding Potential Of Cascade Slots

They are worth looking for, as they have good prize-winning potential. The mechanic can appear in high variance slots, where the waits can be reasonably long between wins. The big plus point of these games is that wins can be very lucrative.

There is also the possibility of triggering a bonus round, bringing more opportunities. It can increase the value, especially if you are not a fan of the effortless spin and win formula of some of the more traditional games.

These bonus games can sometimes be quite complex. However, they can offer game makers the opportunity to showcase their design skills and imaginative use of the latest technology. They can even involve an element of skill.

It may make you think that you earn your wins by your skills, although it is essential to remember that slots are games of luck by their very nature.

Remember about keeping calm

Cascading reels are a trendy feature in all types of online slots and can be enjoyed on all kinds of mobile devices, as well as on your PC or laptop.

They add to the excitement, but it’s still important not to get hooked. That mechanics can be lucrative, but casino owners will still win 15% more than their players spend. It means it’s essential only to bet amounts you can afford to lose and keep the fun of playing online slots.