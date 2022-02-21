The Dawn of 888 Holdings

21 February 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

888 Holdings is one of the most trusted and dependable internet gambling services. The company did not become what it is today in a blink of an eye. Casino-on-net was its first website, with its administrative center established in Antigua. The company was established by two sets of brothers, Avi and Aaron Shaked and Shay and Ron Ben-Yitzhak, in May 1997, and it was called Virtual Holdings Limited.

The first time it was listed on the London Stock Exchange was in 2005, as well as other online gambling sites. The name ‘’888” was introduced in early 2006. The company has been positively reviewed by different credible sites related to online gambling and credibility, and you can also do in-depth research on the bookmaker by going through 888casino review page that breaks down the features, history, and bonuses that you can experience on the site. The internet has its good and bad parts which include online gambling sites you can’t trust with regards to personal information and security.

888 Holdings owned several subsidiaries and brands even in the United States until 2006 when online gambling became illegal. It is publicly listed and has stood the test of time. Many online gambling websites have floated through the years, especially with technology. 888 solidified their position in the market and are well known as major players in the industry. In 2007, the company acquired Globalcom which was a leading online bingo company. This paved the way for 888 holdings to move into that market and got into their first white label agreements. In 2008, 888 holdings launched “888ladies,” which confirmed their move into the bingo industry and certified their services into the casino, poker, sports betting, and bingo segments. All of which could be carried out online.

Dragonfish was formed by the company as a means to rebrand their business-to-business division. They aimed to assist the company to deliver online results that exceed their traditional operation. Their reputation in their relationship with different companies is positive as they keep trying to expand and diversify their market. 888 holding is one of the most accomplished and longest online gambling services. The company rose from being a start-up to becoming a force in the online gambling market.

888 Holdings Online Gambling Site Attributes

Navigation: It can get discouraging to indulge in online gambling activities due to the complexity of the interface. Sometimes, you can’t even get through the registration page because of the processes involved. The registration process at the website is simple, all you need is to click the sign-up button and fill out the form correctly.

Then you can confirm that you are of age. You get to create your username and password, fill out other details, and you will be led to the cashier page. Breathe easy because you don’t have to deposit immediately. Once you have verified your ID, feel free to navigate the site for a clearer understanding of how it works.

Bonuses: There are thousands of games you can try out. As a newly registered player, you would be entitled to a 100% bonus and other packages. There are other bonuses available and attached to different games and levels. These bonuses are meant to give you an added advantage and help to boost your chances of winning significantly. Legal Cover: It is a legitimate website, and so you don’t have to worry about breaking the law. They are an international gambling site with a list of countries that can participate in online games. Once 888 holding is accessible to your country of residence, you need not worry about the legality of engaging in their services because the bookmaker is highly reputable and would engage in any dubious activities. Diversified Content: They have so many games available that you can participate in. The dragonfish bingo is a truly immersive game that is relatively easy to play. There is also more to the site than an online gaming experience, as there are other entertaining activities you can be part of, and you can also become part of an online community. Security: One of their major advantages is their security system. They provide a relatively safe and entertaining experience. Your private information, to a large extent, is secure. You can go to bed with both of your eyes closed every day, knowing that 888 Holdings would not do anything to jeopardize either your information or the safety of your funds.

Conclusion

888 holdings have been around for a long time and have grown in leaps and bounds. Today, the company stands firm and in line with the ongoing trends. They keep growing especially in the area of sports betting and have become one of the UK-based largest online gambling sites. It has a strong upward growth scale and they keep gaining market shares. 888 holdings have been in the market for more than 20 years, they have diversified services/products. These products and services are well known for being of good and standard quality which has cultivated trust and customers’ loyalty.

888 Holdings is licensed and regulated on the London stock exchange, this gives people the impression and perception of the company as being reliable and that is why people can freely spend millions on them. The casino has won numerous awards over the years from being the best casino of the year to being the best casino operator in 2015. The company ranks amongst the top ten global online gaming services and this in itself is no small feat.