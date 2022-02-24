Thermo Fisher Scientific recruiotomg Electrical, Instrumentation, and Mechanical Apprentices

24 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched its 2022 Apprenticeship Programme. Seeking applicants from across Cork, the four-year salaried programme at the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Currabinny, Carrigaline, Cork, is for anyone interested in an Electrical and Instrumentation Apprenticeship or Mechanical Apprenticeship where they can earn while they learn. Delivered in partnership with further education and training agency SOLAS, a virtual open day will be held on Tuesday, March 1, and applications will be open from that day. Information on the open day and applications are available at https://jobs.thermofisher.com/global/en/ireland-jobs.

Speaking on the launch of the exciting 2022 Apprenticeship Programme, Lead Craftsperson and Apprentice Programme Coordinator at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Declan Carroll said: “This programme is the perfect opportunity for people who want to kickstart a practical career in a dynamic industry. We are so aware that people take different directions in learning, and different options need to be available to them to access the life sciences industry. This programme will suit anyone interested in STEM subjects in school, is doing engineering, science and machinery subjects and is naturally curious.

“Our Electrical and Instrumentation Apprentices and Mechanical Apprentices are a vital part of our team maintaining the facilities and helping to design, install and test new equipment that keeps our site going. When they finish, they are fully qualified craftspeople ready to work in a growing industry that’s full of opportunity and, because they become such an integral part of our team, many of our apprentices stay with us after they qualify.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork facility is part of the company’s Pharma Services business and manufactures and supplies Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to customers for use in clinical trials and approved medicines for commercial supply. This includes medicines to treat cancer, Parkinson’s disease, depression, HIV, congestive heart failure, diabetes and respiratory diseases, along with raw material for consumer healthcare products.

The apprentices’ time will be divided between the Cork site where they will complete on-the-job training and at training centres and third level institutes where they will complete the SOLAS curriculum modules. Successful apprentices will be awarded an internationally recognised apprenticeship (Level 6 Advanced Certificate) at the end of the programme and be eligible for consideration for entry into a related Level 7 and 8 Degree programmes provided by the Institutes of Technology.

Shane Brosnan, who is currently in the Electrical & Instrumentation apprenticeship programme, said: “I applied to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s apprenticeship programme because I wanted a practical start to my career where I could learn and earn at the same time.

I’ve always loved problem-solving and understanding how things work and, as an apprentice, I get to see engineering in action every day. We are not only taught the theory, we get to put it straight into practice.”