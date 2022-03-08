Where to Play Online Slots in New Zealand?

8 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

When it comes to online gambling, kiwis are spoiled for choice. The sheer number of websites is spectacular, and new platforms are popping up all the time. The downside of this abundance is that weeding out scammers is difficult. If you want to play the best online slots and withdraw payouts easily, follow our guide for 2022.

Overview of Sites

You can play slots in New Zealand using regulated offshore sites. Most of them are part of Casino Rewards, a global loyalty network packed with benefits. You can use free welcome bonuses and play games with the biggest jackpots, such as Mega Vault Millionaire. Pay attention to the following features.

1. Software Providers

Some of the biggest vendors of slot software are Microgaming, Net Entertainment, and Pragmatic Play. Legit games have crisp graphics, realistic sound effects, and smooth gameplay on any device.

Excellent mobile optimization is key to playing on the go. All of your favourite games will always be a click or a tap away. You can spin the reels of millionaire-maker slots wherever you want without technical limitations.

2. Bonuses

Many casinos provide welcome bonuses in the form of free spins. You can use them for any or some of the slots, including progressive jackpot games. In theory, you could even hit the biggest jackpot without spending a cent!

After you sign up, the monetary equivalent to the spins will be credited to your balance, so you can use this money immediately. Another attractive option is the no deposit bonus. This is a modest amount of virtual cash to spend on the site.

If a bonus looks too big to be true (e.g., a $1,500 signup bonus), it is either fraud or a combination of several match bonuses. Each of them will add between 25% and 100% of your deposit.

3. Volatility and RTP

The volatility of a slot reflects the correlation between the size of payouts and their frequency. If it is low, the game delivers minor but relatively consistent winnings. The largest jackpots are hit in highly volatile (the most erratic) games.

The number of reels also plays a role — the fewer symbols, the easier it is to get a winning combo. Finally, every game has a specific RTP — Return to Player ratio. It shows how much of your bets will return in the long run (e.g., 96 cents for every dollar spent with 96% RTP).

4. Ease of Payouts

Check your payment options before registering an account. Most casinos work with credit and debit cards, electronic wallets, and bank transfers. Some also accept crypto (primarily, Bitcoin and Ethereum). Crypto payments are the fastest and the most secure, but the legal status of crypto assets in many countries is still controversial.

5. Quality of Support

Casino customer service is typically provided by email, live chat, and/or phone. Offshore sites serving an international audience have multi-language customer care departments. Before signing up, try reaching out to the team. How promptly and professionally do they respond to your queries?