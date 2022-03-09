Best Games You Can Play Online

9 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The world is moving further and further towards virtual reality. Online games, which appeared in the 90s and reached their heyday in the 20th century, are becoming more sophisticated. A whole industry of online games has already formed, with its own rules, niches, and fanbase. Some players check popular releases of different genres, but fans of some niche games are not particularly interested in other gaming destinations. Still, this separation does not prevent game developers from interacting with each other and using the findings of alternative genres to improve their own game library.

Types of Online Games

Online games can be classified on different dimensions:

Who pays for your game. There are paid and free games alongside games with the possibility of winning a certain amount of money. At the same time, free games may include paid services. For example, players are offered to perform specific activities on a paid basis in the game process.

On which platform you can play this game. For PC games, it is also important where the software is located: games can be downloaded to a computer or remain accessible through the internet network.

Number of gamers who can participate in gaming. Thousands of people from the whole world can play online games simultaneously.

Most Popular Genres of Online Games

Since software developers are struggling to attract as many clients as possible to their products, they often combine different genres in their games. However, it is possible to distinguish several genres that can be mixed in a particular game:

Strategies. These are games that develop complex visions of political, cultural, and economic processes. Usually, a gamer becomes a ruler of a certain territory and needs to develop it and support order. Gamers can win in these games by building an appropriate strategy.

Simulators or learning programs. A lot of skills can be taught with this type of software. For example, future drivers, pilots, doctors, and other professionals can use these games for educational purposes.

Action. This genre includes games that improve reaction time. Players need to overcome a lot of sudden obstacles and enemies in order to advance to a new level.

Role-playing games. Gamers choose roles they wish to perform for developing a common plot. Multiple users invest their efforts in plot elaboration by playing their characters in real-time.

Logical games or puzzles. In contrast to action games, these types usually do not require a speedy reaction from the player. The main task is to solve a proposed puzzle.

Slots. Contemporary online slots are very advanced in themes, plots, graphics, animation, and music. Moreover, they give a possibility to win some money while gaming. That is why many gamers often prefer slots to traditional computer games.

Sports games or sports simulators are games that imitate different kinds of sports, such as football, tennis, or hockey.

Which Game to Choose

The industry of online games offers a huge variety of options to suit any taste and meet any demand. To determine which game to choose, answer several questions:

What qualities and skills do I want to develop or improve?

Do I want to play alone or in good company?

Am I ready to pay for the game? Should I choose a game that will allow me to earn some money?

Most Demanded Online Games

Strategies. Classical Starcraft games allow gamers to send different cosmic missions and fight with villains. The global strategy game Civilization is very popular among different generations of gamers. It allows you to consider numerous details while developing your chosen country.

Action. The plot of The Last of Us online game takes place in the post-apocalyptic world full of zombies. To survive in these terrifying conditions is the main task of the gamer. The Game God of War allows gamers to live among mythological gods who have decided to change their destiny.

Role-playing games. The list of popular role-playing games is very broad since a lot of gamers participate in them simultaneously. Among the best, experts and gamers alike mention The Witcher. This game became famous due to its non-linear plot and diverse world. Travel fans may prefer a highly rated game The Legend of Zelda, which is full of beautiful graphics and interesting puzzles. Gamers develop their analytical skills while playing this game.

Slots. The classics of style like Starburst, Wolf God, and Dead or Alive will suit most tastes. Such games as Gonzo’s Quest or Book of Ra are among the most beneficial and highly demanded in recent years.

Online games can perform multiple tasks. They educate and develop skills, entertain and involve gamers in communication. Whatever your needs, online games can assist you in their realization. Search the market for the best versions of games and enjoy all their benefits.