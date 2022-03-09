Carrigaline St Patrick’s Day Parade

9 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

St Patrick’s Day Parade

A vintage car parade will be held in Carrigaline on St Patrick’s Day. The parade with St Patrick in the lead car will leave Dairygold at 12 noon and travel down the Main Street right at the Church right at the traffic lights onto Bothar Guidel and on to Crosshaven. They will parade through Crosshaven and then travel on to Fountainstown for a stop and refreshments at Angela’s. Enquiries Kevin Meaney 087 943 0600.

Seachtain na Gaeilge

The movement to get more Gaeilge spoken throughout Carrigaline is proving to be very successful. A number of Ciorcal Comhrá groups have evolved. Up to 50 shops, offices and factories have put up signage ‘as Gaeilge’ and are using cúpla focal. 10.00am Aifreann will be celebrated as Gaeilge on Sunday. A family Tóraíocht Taisce Teaghlaigh / Treasure Hunt is organised for Friday 18th starting at the Bandstand at 12 noon, free entry for this fun event with numerous prizes. Enquiries Éamonn Ó Cearnaigh 086 394 6062.

Junior Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns created history on Saturday morning when the Junior Tidy Towns section was officially launched. Complete with their special Tidy Towns high-vis vests they set off from HQ on a litter picking expedition in the Town Park where they also got a talk on the correct food to feed to the many ducks in the pond. They all enjoyed the experience and promised to be back again this Saturday.

Men’s Shed

Carrigaline Men’s Shed have a great selection of entertainment on the programme for their fundraising variety concert in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Sunday March 27th at 7.30pm. Artists include the Men’s Shed Choir, Pipe Band, Kiely Walsh Academy of Irish Dance, Comhaltas, comedy sketches by Phillip O’Byrne, Joe Lynch, Michael Keating and friends and the famous Martells are getting together for the occasion again this year. Tickets at €10 from members or the Carrigaline Court Hotel. The Shed walking group went to Novartis for a stroll on Monday morning. Both the Shed choir and a ballad group practice on Tuesdays. Meanwhile their new 4,000 sq ft purpose built Men’s Shed which is still being worked on is practically complete.

Matt Talbot Novena

The Novena in honour of Matt Talbot started on Monday night last March 7th in The Way of the Cross Church, Togher at 7.30 p.m with Fr Ben Hodnett Adm Togher the celebrant. Fr Hodnett gave a powerful sermon on and related to Matt Talbot. The novena continues every Monday for the season of Lent. Fr. Sylvester O’ Flynn, OFM Cap will be the guest this Monday March 14th. Fr. Robert McCabe – National Spiritual Director of the Pioneers will come from Navan on Monday March 21st. Bishop Fintan Gavin will be the celebrant March 28th, Fr. Marius O Reilly April 4th and Fr. John Paul Hegarty, The Lough Parish April 11th.

The Cork City Region of the Pioneer Association who organise the novena are delighted that they can celebrate in person this year but still for those who are far away and would like to join online, they can do so at https://www.churchservices.tv/togher

Comhaltas

Groups of traditional musicians from Comhaltas na Dúglaise play twice a month on Sunday evenings in the Douglas GAA from 8.00pm to 10.00pm. They play in the Douglas St Patrick’s Day parade and have a very busy week ahead with a number of engagements in different locations.

Pipe Band

The first performance for the Carrigaline Pipe Band this year will be on St Patrick’s Day when they play in the church at the 10.00am Mass for the deceased members of the band. At 2.00pm they lead the Douglas St Patrick’s Day parade. On Sunday 27th they play at the Men’s Shed variety concert.