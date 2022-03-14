Best new live roulette for gaming with crypto

14 March 2022

Cryptocurrency gambling has become an incredibly popular way of online gambling for many in recent years, with a number of benefits and advantages being experienced that has made the overall experience a lot more enjoyable for many bettors compared to those that were once had when playing with traditional fiat currency.

Indeed, when the right crypto casino has been chosen, there are a number of different games available to play with your preferred virtual currency. Games can include slots, blackjack, and poker, amongst many possible options available.

However, for many, one of the best available types of games available to play are crypto roulette because they are still able to enjoy the excellent features that this classic casino table game provides, as well as being able to enjoy the benefits that using Bitcoin or another preferred virtual currency provides them with.

Best crypto roulette games available at Winz.io

Winz.io offers punters the option to choose from a range of different crypto roulette games to pick from and play immediately, but we have decided to take a look at five of the best that players are currently enjoying when using the crypto casino.

It is perhaps worth pointing out that each of the titles chosen has been created and developed by Evolution Gaming, although that is not due to favoritism. That is simply down to the fact that the developer continues to create the best titles that provide the ultimate experiences that players continue to seek when wagering!

Let’s take a look at the top five and explain each one in a little detail:

Instant Roulette

Instant Roulette is a highly popular game for players due to the fact that they will be able to play at several tables at a single time, with 12 in total available. The game is played in a live casino hall, although it is different from traditional live games as there is no dealer insight.

The gameplay experience is highly simple to enjoy and placing the wager you want to make is easy to do, although players will need to be quick as the game is fast-paced. The return to player (RTP) rate of 97.3% might just be appealing, though.

Lightning Roulette

Lightning Roulette is one of the most innovative crypto roulette titles currently available to players as it is unique and unlike any other title to have ever been created.

The same kind of roulette action is available in this title, but players will see lightning bolts strike down on certain pockets that could then see rewards be significantly boosted. Each round will see between one and five numbers boosted, which is why it has become extremely popular, whilst the 97.3% RTP is just another bonus!

Immersive Roulette

Based on the traditional European roulette variant, Immersive Roulette is a game that focused on the aesthetics that were provided, as the developer looked to provide players with an authentic and real experience when playing this title.

The gameplay remains as simple as ever therefore any roulette enthusiast will simply fall in love with this game and enjoy it as much as possible, but they will feel that they are at a casino in person due to the exceptional visuals and graphics used. As with the other variants highlighted already, the RTP is 97.3%.

Roulette Live

Roulette Live is a rather standard live dealer roulette game but there is no denying that the basics that this game adopts can be a huge winner for many.

It follows the European version of the game like the others and offers an immersive experience as players are able to communicate with the dealer as well as enjoy placing some of their favorite bets.

Speed Roulette

Lovers of speed games will simply enjoy Speed Roulette as this game will allow players to place more bets in the same period of time that they would experience if they were to play any of the other variants to have been created.

Wheel spins will take place every 25 seconds, thus allowing bettors to enjoy two games every single minute! It also provides the same RTP rate (97.3%) as the other games, therefore many do not feel that they are missing out at all when they choose this game!