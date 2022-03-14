15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

‘The Barn’ Gastropub is very much open for business after renovations

14 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Gastropub is very much open for business after renovations

It’s hard to describe where the Barn Gastropub is. Its official address according to eircode.ie is Lota More, Glanmire, Co Cork, T45 X684 better described where it is: it’s actually on the road between Mayfield and Glanmire.

Regardless of address, it is a happening spot and it has just showcased its tastefully renovated venue and invited some of Cork’s most influential Social Media ladies to a bubbles, brunch, and cocktail event celebrating International Women’s Day.

Everyone was greeted on arrival with a prosecco cocktail of locally produced Killahora Rare Apple Ice Wine (which hails from nearby Glounthaune), the menu had a condensed selection of The Barns full menu along with The Barn Carvery.

Desserts followed along with the Mixologist’s selection of The Barns Cocktails. A truly relaxing and enjoyable afternoon was had by all.

The Barn is open everyday at 8.30am serving Breakfast, Brunch Lunch and The Barn Carvery is served everyday 12-7pm.

Pictured are Louise Keating, Meraki; Rose O’Halloran, Glanmire; Gillian Davis, Douglas and Sarah Curtin, Meraki.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Sue Gee and Sinead Gee, Douglas. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Niamh Nash, Glanmire and Ger Moloney, Glanmire. The Barn Gastropub showcased the tastefully renovated venue and invited some of Cork’s most influential Social Media ladies to a bubbles, brunch and cocktail event celebrating International Women’s Day.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Virginia Foley, Fairhill; Orla Rall, Glanmire; Maeve Dennehy, Love Cherish and Lesley Boland, St. Lukes Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Shauna Doyle, Bishopstown; Phoebe Nicholson, Ovens and Chloe Sheehan, Donoughmore. 
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Hazel Dolan, The Barn and Paul Dolan, Owner The Barn.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

The Barn Gastropub showcased the tastefully renovated venue and invited some of Cork’s most influential Social Media ladies to a bubbles, brunch and cocktail event celebrating International Women’s Day.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Interior
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Eve Butterwick, Ranelagh; Hazel Dolan, The Barn and Rose O’Halloran, Glanmire.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Hazel Dolan, The Barn and Vivienne McCarthy, Glanmire.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Sharon Kennedy, Glounthaune and Vivienne McCarthy,
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Ciara Revins, Cork’s RedFm and Laura O’Mahony, Cork’s RedFm both of whom co-present the morning programme.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Eve Butterwick, Ranelagh; Hazel Dolan, The Barn and Rose O’Halloran, Glanmire.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured are Grace Keane, Ballincollig; Sarah Mello, Dublin; Clare Walsh, Carrigaline and Natasha Crowley, Bandon.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: NORTH CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
The Winning Cheltenham Festival Formula
Previous Post