‘The Barn’ Gastropub is very much open for business after renovations

14 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Gastropub is very much open for business after renovations

It’s hard to describe where the Barn Gastropub is. Its official address according to eircode.ie is Lota More, Glanmire, Co Cork, T45 X684 better described where it is: it’s actually on the road between Mayfield and Glanmire.

Regardless of address, it is a happening spot and it has just showcased its tastefully renovated venue and invited some of Cork’s most influential Social Media ladies to a bubbles, brunch, and cocktail event celebrating International Women’s Day.

Everyone was greeted on arrival with a prosecco cocktail of locally produced Killahora Rare Apple Ice Wine (which hails from nearby Glounthaune), the menu had a condensed selection of The Barns full menu along with The Barn Carvery.

Desserts followed along with the Mixologist’s selection of The Barns Cocktails. A truly relaxing and enjoyable afternoon was had by all.

The Barn is open everyday at 8.30am serving Breakfast, Brunch Lunch and The Barn Carvery is served everyday 12-7pm.