The Ultimate Blackjack Strategy

24 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Blackjack is one of the most trending games of 2022. But with the same set of strategies, it will be difficult to come out as a winner. So, you require a specific and unique blackjack strategy that can change things for good. Since strategies vary for beginners and experts, it is important to categorise yourself effectively. And finding the right strategy for online blackjack UK is pretty difficult.

So, today we will give you the ultimate guide to blackjack. In this article, the ultimate blackjack strategies of 2022 will be dealt with. Hence, let’s go ahead and learn all about it.

Know how to play optimally

If you are a beginner, then you should know that one of the most prominent tips to play optimally is knowing the ways how a blackjack table works. While guessing merely provides you with a chance to win, playing optimally will give you more than you had hoped for. For online blackjack UK, let us have a look at some possibilities:

Always surrender a 16 but do not surrender an 8’s versus 9’s dealer pair.

A hard 15 against a dealer’s 10 is to be surrendered

Aces and 8’s to be split

Never split 5’s and 10’s

Against a dealer’s of 4,5,6, and 7 split 2’s and 3’s

6’s split to be done against dealer’s 3,4,5, and 6

Against dealer’s 2,3,3,4,5,6, and 7 a split of 7’s is to be made

Never split a 7 against dealer’s 2,3,4,5,6 or 8,9 but split a 9

1. The Use Of Strategy To Change The House Edge

Blackjack is the game of cards where there is an involvement of 52 different cards. The most basic feature of this game is that the dealer’s card situation will be calculated in every situation. And along with it, the best play is totally on the use of cards. In the modern world, you can also play blackjack online, and it involves a game between you and the computer. Thanks to technology, games have become fun to play even though you have no one to play with.

2. Counting Cards Is Not Illegal

A player can learn how to draw and count cards during their phase, where they are still learning how to play the game. The bet can be raised with more numbers on the card. With low cards, the edge overall can swing in favour of the player. While it does sound easy, it requires time and the added effort of a curious player. When such qualities come together, the player moves ahead to learn it all.

Once you have learned how to count cards, you can use the same throughout casinos, mainly at offline casinos. While they will try to convince you that it is illegal, you must note that as long as you use your mind to count cards, nothing is illegal.

3. Insurances Are Not To Be Taken

If you think you have a heavy count in your favour then, and only then you will have to take on insurance or else it is a bad choice. The insurance bet has no link with the hand of the player. It is a bet just to guess if the down card is a ten or just a face card. There are several reasons why insurance bets are bad. Let us see some of them. For example, a dealer having a card value of 10 or any other card that you have lost will mean that card that ranks four will win.

4. Do Not Take The Risk Of Playing With Less Than 3 Or 2 Blackjack Payouts

Blackjack games that pay less with nearly 3 or 2 payouts are not the kind of ones that you need to be after. So always try to hit for payouts with 6 or 5 because it helps in increasing the house edge by 1.39%. This is a big deal and needs to be considered because not every game comes in with a high payout, some have less, and it is up to you to choose the one that suits you.

Hope the ongoing trend of online blackjack UK 2022 has been helpful to you, and these were just the basic strategies that should be followed.