SAILING: Cork Harbour will NOT be hosting America’s Cup in 2024 after Ireland officially withdraws from bidding process

28 March 2022

By Tom Collins

Department of Tourism Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media says”While Cork harbour is potentially a great venue for the event… the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place to host the event in 2024″

Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, after consultation with party leaders and relevant cabinet colleagues, have today decided not to proceed further in the bidding process to host the 37th America’s Cup.

The America’s Cup is a prestigious and storied event and the Ministers and the Department have spent the last six months assessing the feasibility of Ireland hosting the event. However, the Ministers have, following consultation with party leaders and colleagues across Government, accepted the recommendation from their officials not to proceed with a bid.

The assessment of the project has included the following:

· Extensive engagement with Team New Zealand and their agents, Origin Sports

· Detailed consultation with key Government Departments, local authorities, and other stakeholders

· Technical assessments (quantity survey and planning)

The assessment provided is that, while Cork harbour is potentially a great venue for the event, based on the technical assessment carried out the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place to host the event in 2024. An event of the calibre of the America’s Cup brings with it an expectation of excellent delivery; the tight timeframe available prior to the 37th edition of the Cup brought with it a large risk of under-delivery.

The Ministers recognise that hosting such an event would have brought positives for tourism in Cork and the wider region and are committed to providing strong support to the tourism sector to rebuild as quickly as possible. However, it is also recognised that a very considerable amount of expenditure would have been required to deliver the event at a time of major and growing demands on the Exchequer and this had to be taken into account in arriving at a decision.

The Ministers would like to acknowledge the very positive engagement with Team New Zealand / Origin Sports since this assessment process commenced, and to extend their best wishes to Team New Zealand for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.