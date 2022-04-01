Play Online Slots in Ireland

1 April 2022
By Roger Kennedy
roger@TheCork.ie
Entertainment
It is well-known that casino games are divided into two main groups – games of luck and games of skill. Of course, slots belong to the first category. That is why there is no doubt that slots could be considered the embodiment of the phenomenon of the gambling.
Why people are so attracted by the gambling world? Meaning people who are not familiar with such skill games as Poker, for example, and are not passionate players. The reason of the gambling attractiveness is a desire to use a unique opportunity to earn fast and easy money.
Inasmuch as it is hard to argue with the fact that gambling offers an exclusive chance that can change the life. Where else but not at the casino it is possible to turn €10 into €10.000 in an instant just by playing?
Therefore, slots are exactly what people are looking for at the casino because playing slots is simple. Slots do not require any special skills or knowledge, so, they are available for everyone even for beginners in the gambling. Though, despite their simplicity slots still can bring players great winnings. Just imagine – every spin could become a trigger for the jackpot!
It is well-known that casino games are divided into two main groups – games of luck and games of skill. Of course, slots belong to the first category. That is why there is no doubt that slots could be considered the embodiment of the phenomenon of the gambling.
Why people are so attracted by the gambling world? Meaning people who are not familiar with such skill games as Poker, for example, and are not passionate players. The reason of the gambling attractiveness is a desire to use a unique opportunity to earn fast and easy money.
Inasmuch as it is hard to argue with the fact that gambling offers an exclusive chance that can change the life. Where else but not at the casino it is possible to turn €10 into €10.000 in an instant just by playing?
Therefore, slots are exactly what people are looking for at the casino because playing slots is simple. Slots do not require any special skills or knowledge, so, they are available for everyone even for beginners in the gambling. Though, despite their simplicity slots still can bring players great winnings. Just imagine – every spin could become a trigger for the jackpot!
Furthermore, nowadays slots have become even simpler and more accessible due to the digitalization of casinos. Thus, online slots give players a possibility to play and win anytime and anywhere. Online casino is a great alternative to a traditional gambling center, which allows gamers to win their money on the go.
Where to Play the Best Online Slots in Ireland
If you are looking for the Irish online home of slots, Slotbox is definitely worthy of your attention.
Slotbox is a young gambling platform launched in 2020, which is operated by experienced Slotbox N.V., which is a part of the authoritative Vantage Casino Group.
The online casino provides an official gambling activity in accordance with the license issued by the Government of Curacao. So, Slotbox is available for all gambling fans in Ireland who are already 18 years old. Inasmuch as due to the local gambling laws all licensed casinos are legal and allowed.
Though, the Irish online casino is available for gamblers from other countries where gambling is legal as well. Thus, the list of currencies, which are accepted by Slotbox, includes the most popular international positions:
- EUR
- CAD
- INR
- USD
- NOK
- KRW
- YEN
- ZAR
- GBP
Besides the great games collection Slotbox offers:
- Generous welcome bonus (100% deposit and 200 free spins)
- Regular promotions
- Unique 7 levels of the VIP Club (SlotClub)
- Convenient payment system (available deposit and withdrawal solutions: Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Ecopayz)
- High level of personal and financial data protection (SSL encryption)
- User-friendly interface and clear navigation
- Mobile adapted website (compatible with Android and iOS devices)
Slotbox Collection of Online Slots
Slotbox online casino Ireland offers a large games collection with more than 1500 options. There are two sections on the collection: online slots and live casino games.
Of course, the main strength of the casino is its catalog of slots. Slotbox is called a home of slots for a reason. The diversity of options can impress even players with a great gaming experience.
The online casino provides the following categories of online slots:
- Classics
- Irish Slots
- Megaways Slots
- Bonus Buy
- Big Wins
- Free Spins
- Egypt-Themed
- Re-Spins
- Expanding Features
- Sticky Wilds
- Win Both Ways
- Cascading Symbols
- Asia Themed
- Mythology
- Horror
- Animals
- Movies and TV
Let’s get familiar with the great variety of positions of each category.
Classics:
- Mystery Reels Power Reels
- Fruit Strike
- Twin Spin
- Cash Ultimate
- Reel King Mega
- Cash Volt
- Fancy Fruits
- Tiki Fruits
- Star Wild Blaster
- Foxpot
- Hot 7 Hold and Spin
- Fire Joker Freeze
- 9 Masks of Fire
- Sticky Diamonds
- Hot Fruits 40
- Joker Supreme
- Powerspin
- 9 Pots of Gold
- Super Hot 7s
- Cheeky Fruits 6 Deluxe
- Fruit Spin
- 777 Strike
- Royal Seven XXL
- Neon Links
- Hot Scatter
- Epic Joker
- Fire Joker
- Hot Scatter Deluxe
- Hot Spin
Irish Slots:
- Leprechaun Goes to Hell
- Irish Frenzy
- Leprechaun Riches
- Leprechaun Goes Egypt
- Lucky Gold Pot
- Emerald’s Infinity Reels
- Wishing Wheel
- Leprechaun Links
- Golden Leprechaun Megaways
- Luck O’The Irish Fortune Spins II
- Lucky Leprechaun
- Irish Gold
- Leprechaun Goes Wild
- Fishin’ Pots of Gold
Megaways Slots:
- Dynamite Riches Megaways
- The Ruby Megaways with Bonus Buy
- Forgotten Island Megaways
- Eye of Horus Megaways
- White Rabbit Megaways
- Queen of Wonderland Megaways
- Who Wants to be a Millionaire Megaways
- Bonanza Megaways
- Western Gold Megaways
- Aztec Gold: Extra Gold Megaways
- Wish upon a Jackpot Megaways
- Holy Diver Megaways
- Moriarty Megaways
- Majestic Megaways
- Joyful Joker Megaways
- Aztec Gold Megaways
- Spirited Wonders
- Wolf Legend Megaways
- Piggy Riches Megaways
- Divine Fortune Megaways
- Big Bad Wolf Megaways
- Doggy Riches Megaways
- Fishin Frenzy Megaways
- Twin Spin Megaways
- Extra Chilli Megaways
- Temple Tumble Megaways
Bonus Buy:
- Joker Max
- Heroes Hunt 2
- Midas Coins
- Marching Legions
- Martian Miner Infinity Reels
- Spirit of the Beast
- Golden Buffalo Double Up
- Crown of Valor
- Frutz
- Stack’Em
- Bandits Thunder Link
- Wild Chapo
- Cashtruck
- Cubes 2
- Money Train 2
- Top Dawgs
- Space Miners
- Cluster Tumble
- Golden Glyph 2
- Chaos Crew
- Dead or Alive 2 Feature Buy
- Iron Bank
Big Wins:
- Dead Man’s Trail
- Razor Shark
- Thunderstruck II
- Rise of Athena
- Cash Compass
- Dinosaur Rage
- Crystal Sun
- Book of Oz
- Cubes 2
- Jammin Jars
- Moon Princess
- Opal Fruits
- Mystic Wheel
- Gemix 2
- Wild Frames
- Chip Spin
- Legacy of Oz
- Odins Riches
- Hades River of Souls
- Raging Bison
- 6 Wild Sharks
- Tyrant King Megaways
- Tiger’s Glory Ultra wild Harlequin
Free Spins:
- Wild Bandito
- Pack and Cash
- Hop’n’Pop
- Book of Babylon
- Martian Miner Infinity Reels
- Ivory Citadel
- Euphoria
- Book of Aztec
- Book of Inti
- 3 Clown Monty
- Heist Stakes
- Golden Haul Infinity Reels
- La Dolce Vita
- Queens of Africa
- Jack and the Beanstalk
- Fruit Shop
- Captain Xenos Earth Adventure
- Hotline
- Dr. Toonz
- Hyper Gold
- Rise of Merlin
- Crabbin Crazy
- Dynamite Riches
- Book of Oz Respin Feature
- Get the Gold INFINIREELS
- 15 Crystal Roses: A Tale of Love
- Wild Tundra
Egypt-Themed Slots:
- Ghost of Dead
- Golden Glyph
- Golden Glyph 2
- Egyptian King
- Golden Osiris
- Eye of Dead
- Pyramid Pays
- Queen of Alexandria
- Scarab Kingdom
- Gems of Egypt
- Dawn of Egypt
- Book of Atem Wowpot
- Ramses Revenge
- Doom of Egypt
- Blaze of Ra
- Vault of Anubis
- Sisters of the Sun
- Jewel Scarabs
- Cat Wilde and the Lost Chapter
Re-Spins:
- 24k Dragon
- Skulls Gone Wild
- Aloha! Cluster Pays
- Starburst
- Hot Spin Hot Link
- Miami Glow
- Sherlock Bones
- Heroes Hunt
- Money Train 2
Expanding Features:
- Gemix
- Flaming Chillies
- Legacy of Dead
- Ice Joker
- Scroll of Dead
- Book of Inti
- Pirates’ Plenty
- Game of Gladiators
- Banana Rock
Sticky Wilds:
- Wild Swarm
- Wanted Dead or a Wild
- Pirates Plenty Battle for Gold wild Chapo
- Pop
- 777 Strike
- Sticky Bandits
- Firedrake’s Fortune
- Dazzle Me Megaways
- Finn and the Swirly Spin
Win Both Ways:
- Jewel Box
- Lady of Fortune
- Crystal Sun
- Super Lion
- Merry Xmas
- 5 Reel Drive
- Twisted Turbine
- Bushi Sushi
Cascading Symbols:
- Gigantoonz
- Harvest Wilds
- Agent Jane Blonde Max Volume
- Rise of Olympus
- Agent of Hearts
- Amber Sterling’s Mystic Shrine
- Plunderland
- Golden Ticket shining King Megaways
- Bang Bang
Asia Themed:
- Sakura Fortune
- Flaming Fox
- Eastern Emeralds
- Ways of the Qilin
- Sushi Oishi
- Wrath of the Dragons
- The Great Wall
- Shaolin Spin
- Panda King
- Prosperity Ox
- Mystery of LongWay
- Tale of Kyubiko
Mythology:
- Rise of Apollo
- Ankh of Anubis
- Atlantis Megaways
- Wishing Wheel
- Blaze of Ra
- The Sword and The Grail
- Amazing Link Zeus
- Hammerfall
- The Green Knight
- Book of 99
- Parthenon: Quest for Immortality
Horror:
- Dance with the Devil
- Morgana Megaways
- House of Doom
- Night Queen
- Reactoonz
- Rich Wilde and the Wandering City
- Energoonz
- Helloween
- Dracula
- Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness
- Brides of Dracula Hold and Win
Animals:
- King Chameleon
- Kanga Cash
- Jumbo Stampede
- Jade Tiger
- Jurassic World
- Flying Horse
- Forest Mania
- Dragon Tiger
- Dragon Egg
- Crazy Goose
- Cheeky Cheshire
Movies and TV:
- Tomb Raider
- Hotline
- Scrooge
- Templar Tumble
- Bridesmaids
- Survivor
- Game of Thrones 243 Ways
- Game of Thrones Power Stacks
- Terminator 2
- Narcos
- Gordon Ramsey Hell’s Kitchen
- The Goonies Return
It is necessary to notice that all online slots presented by Slotbox were handpicked by the casino crew. The casino team’s choice was based not only on the quality of the game but on its clearness and popularity as well.
Furthermore, Slotbox users can be calm about the gaming software because the casino cooperates with the best games providers. Thus, the casino offers games developed by such respectable brands as Microgaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming, Evolution, NetEnt, RELA Gaming, Red Tiger, and others.
Slotbox Jackpot Slots
There is one more category of slots offered by Slotbox – jackpot games. The casino provides more than 100 jackpot games.
This type of games allures every player who wants to try their luck and hit the jackpot. It is well-known that jackpot is not just a usual cash prize, it is a grand sum, which can change the life.
Slotbox offers two categories of jackpot games:
- Mega Jackpots (Sherlock and Moriarty WowPot, Juicy Joker Mega Moolah, Book of Atem Wowpot, 9 Blazing Diamonds WOWPOT, Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah, Wheel of Wishes, Fortunium Gold: Mega Moolah, Queen of Alexandria Wowpot, etc.)
- Jackpot Feature (Super Lion, Pyramid Strike, Sweet Chilli, Sisters of Oz Jackpots, Gunslinger Reloaded, Elven Gold, Fire Forge, Wolf Reels Rapid Link, etc.)
Slotbox provides progressive jackpots, which means that there is not a fixed jackpot sum. The cash prize is growing all the time due to the investments of gamers. Progressive jackpots are more popular than fixed because they could be very generous.
Slotbox Live Casino Games
If at some point you get bored with online slots, Slotbox has something to offer to you. Try your luck at Slotbox Live Casino.
The section of live games includes the following categories:
- Live Poker (Caribbean Stud Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker, Casino Hold’em, 2 Hand Casino Hold’em)
- Live Roulette (Double Ball Roulette, American Roulette, First Person American Roulette, Immersive Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Real Roulette with Bailey, Instant Roulette, Roulette Lobby)
- Live Baccarat (First Person Lightning Baccarat, Baccarat A, B, C, Lightning Baccarat, Baccarat Lobby)
- Live Blackjack (Blackjack VIP A and VIP B, Free Bet Blackjack, Power Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack Lobby)
- Live Game Shows (Cash or Crash, Dream Catcher, Super Sic Bo, Side Bet City, Deal or No Deal, Mega Ball, Monopoly LIVE, Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, Crazy Time)
All games of the Live Casino section, as well as online slots, are available on the mobile version of the platform.
Conclusion
Online slots are not just a great alternative to land-based slot machines, they are a replacement. Today online slots offer much more comfort than classic slot games at offline casinos. What is more, the online format allows casinos to provide a large number of slots.
Slotbox offers more than 1500 games and updates the collection constantly. So, you definitely won’t be bored.
Slots give gamblers a unique opportunity to try their luck and win real cash effortlessly.
Furthermore, nowadays slots have become even simpler and more accessible due to the digitalization of casinos. Thus, online slots give players a possibility to play and win anytime and anywhere. Online casino is a great alternative to a traditional gambling center, which allows gamers to win their money on the go.
Where to Play the Best Online Slots in Ireland
If you are looking for the Irish online home of slots, Slotbox is definitely worthy of your attention.
Slotbox is a young gambling platform launched in 2020, which is operated by experienced Slotbox N.V., which is a part of the authoritative Vantage Casino Group.
The online casino provides an official gambling activity in accordance with the license issued by the Government of Curacao. So, Slotbox is available for all gambling fans in Ireland who are already 18 years old. Inasmuch as due to the local gambling laws all licensed casinos are legal and allowed.
Though, the Irish online casino is available for gamblers from other countries where gambling is legal as well. Thus, the list of currencies, which are accepted by Slotbox, includes the most popular international positions:
- EUR
- CAD
- INR
- USD
- NOK
- KRW
- YEN
- ZAR
- GBP
Besides the great games collection Slotbox offers:
- Generous welcome bonus (100% deposit and 200 free spins)
- Regular promotions
- Unique 7 levels of the VIP Club (SlotClub)
- Convenient payment system (available deposit and withdrawal solutions: Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Ecopayz)
- High level of personal and financial data protection (SSL encryption)
- User-friendly interface and clear navigation
- Mobile adapted website (compatible with Android and iOS devices)
Slotbox Collection of Online Slots
Slotbox online casino Ireland offers a large games collection with more than 1500 options. There are two sections on the collection: online slots and live casino games.
Of course, the main strength of the casino is its catalog of slots. Slotbox is called a home of slots for a reason. The diversity of options can impress even players with a great gaming experience.
The online casino provides the following categories of online slots:
- Classics
- Irish Slots
- Megaways Slots
- Bonus Buy
- Big Wins
- Free Spins
- Egypt-Themed
- Re-Spins
- Expanding Features
- Sticky Wilds
- Win Both Ways
- Cascading Symbols
- Asia Themed
- Mythology
- Horror
- Animals
- Movies and TV
Let’s get familiar with the great variety of positions of each category.
Classics:
- Mystery Reels Power Reels
- Fruit Strike
- Twin Spin
- Cash Ultimate
- Reel King Mega
- Cash Volt
- Fancy Fruits
- Tiki Fruits
- Star Wild Blaster
- Foxpot
- Hot 7 Hold and Spin
- Fire Joker Freeze
- 9 Masks of Fire
- Sticky Diamonds
- Hot Fruits 40
- Joker Supreme
- Powerspin
- 9 Pots of Gold
- Super Hot 7s
- Cheeky Fruits 6 Deluxe
- Fruit Spin
- 777 Strike
- Royal Seven XXL
- Neon Links
- Hot Scatter
- Epic Joker
- Fire Joker
- Hot Scatter Deluxe
- Hot Spin
Irish Slots:
- Leprechaun Goes to Hell
- Irish Frenzy
- Leprechaun Riches
- Leprechaun Goes Egypt
- Lucky Gold Pot
- Emerald’s Infinity Reels
- Wishing Wheel
- Leprechaun Links
- Golden Leprechaun Megaways
- Luck O’The Irish Fortune Spins II
- Lucky Leprechaun
- Irish Gold
- Leprechaun Goes Wild
- Fishin’ Pots of Gold
Megaways Slots:
- Dynamite Riches Megaways
- The Ruby Megaways with Bonus Buy
- Forgotten Island Megaways
- Eye of Horus Megaways
- White Rabbit Megaways
- Queen of Wonderland Megaways
- Who Wants to be a Millionaire Megaways
- Bonanza Megaways
- Western Gold Megaways
- Aztec Gold: Extra Gold Megaways
- Wish upon a Jackpot Megaways
- Holy Diver Megaways
- Moriarty Megaways
- Majestic Megaways
- Joyful Joker Megaways
- Aztec Gold Megaways
- Spirited Wonders
- Wolf Legend Megaways
- Piggy Riches Megaways
- Divine Fortune Megaways
- Big Bad Wolf Megaways
- Doggy Riches Megaways
- Fishin Frenzy Megaways
- Twin Spin Megaways
- Extra Chilli Megaways
- Temple Tumble Megaways
Bonus Buy:
- Joker Max
- Heroes Hunt 2
- Midas Coins
- Marching Legions
- Martian Miner Infinity Reels
- Spirit of the Beast
- Golden Buffalo Double Up
- Crown of Valor
- Frutz
- Stack’Em
- Bandits Thunder Link
- Wild Chapo
- Cashtruck
- Cubes 2
- Money Train 2
- Top Dawgs
- Space Miners
- Cluster Tumble
- Golden Glyph 2
- Chaos Crew
- Dead or Alive 2 Feature Buy
- Iron Bank
Big Wins:
- Dead Man’s Trail
- Razor Shark
- Thunderstruck II
- Rise of Athena
- Cash Compass
- Dinosaur Rage
- Crystal Sun
- Book of Oz
- Cubes 2
- Jammin Jars
- Moon Princess
- Opal Fruits
- Mystic Wheel
- Gemix 2
- Wild Frames
- Chip Spin
- Legacy of Oz
- Odins Riches
- Hades River of Souls
- Raging Bison
- 6 Wild Sharks
- Tyrant King Megaways
- Tiger’s Glory Ultra wild Harlequin
Free Spins:
- Wild Bandito
- Pack and Cash
- Hop’n’Pop
- Book of Babylon
- Martian Miner Infinity Reels
- Ivory Citadel
- Euphoria
- Book of Aztec
- Book of Inti
- 3 Clown Monty
- Heist Stakes
- Golden Haul Infinity Reels
- La Dolce Vita
- Queens of Africa
- Jack and the Beanstalk
- Fruit Shop
- Captain Xenos Earth Adventure
- Hotline
- Dr. Toonz
- Hyper Gold
- Rise of Merlin
- Crabbin Crazy
- Dynamite Riches
- Book of Oz Respin Feature
- Get the Gold INFINIREELS
- 15 Crystal Roses: A Tale of Love
- Wild Tundra
Egypt-Themed Slots:
- Ghost of Dead
- Golden Glyph
- Golden Glyph 2
- Egyptian King
- Golden Osiris
- Eye of Dead
- Pyramid Pays
- Queen of Alexandria
- Scarab Kingdom
- Gems of Egypt
- Dawn of Egypt
- Book of Atem Wowpot
- Ramses Revenge
- Doom of Egypt
- Blaze of Ra
- Vault of Anubis
- Sisters of the Sun
- Jewel Scarabs
- Cat Wilde and the Lost Chapter
Re-Spins:
- 24k Dragon
- Skulls Gone Wild
- Aloha! Cluster Pays
- Starburst
- Hot Spin Hot Link
- Miami Glow
- Sherlock Bones
- Heroes Hunt
- Money Train 2
Expanding Features:
- Gemix
- Flaming Chillies
- Legacy of Dead
- Ice Joker
- Scroll of Dead
- Book of Inti
- Pirates’ Plenty
- Game of Gladiators
- Banana Rock
Sticky Wilds:
- Wild Swarm
- Wanted Dead or a Wild
- Pirates Plenty Battle for Gold wild Chapo
- Pop
- 777 Strike
- Sticky Bandits
- Firedrake’s Fortune
- Dazzle Me Megaways
- Finn and the Swirly Spin
Win Both Ways:
- Jewel Box
- Lady of Fortune
- Crystal Sun
- Super Lion
- Merry Xmas
- 5 Reel Drive
- Twisted Turbine
- Bushi Sushi
Cascading Symbols:
- Gigantoonz
- Harvest Wilds
- Agent Jane Blonde Max Volume
- Rise of Olympus
- Agent of Hearts
- Amber Sterling’s Mystic Shrine
- Plunderland
- Golden Ticket shining King Megaways
- Bang Bang
Asia Themed:
- Sakura Fortune
- Flaming Fox
- Eastern Emeralds
- Ways of the Qilin
- Sushi Oishi
- Wrath of the Dragons
- The Great Wall
- Shaolin Spin
- Panda King
- Prosperity Ox
- Mystery of LongWay
- Tale of Kyubiko
Mythology:
- Rise of Apollo
- Ankh of Anubis
- Atlantis Megaways
- Wishing Wheel
- Blaze of Ra
- The Sword and The Grail
- Amazing Link Zeus
- Hammerfall
- The Green Knight
- Book of 99
- Parthenon: Quest for Immortality
Horror:
- Dance with the Devil
- Morgana Megaways
- House of Doom
- Night Queen
- Reactoonz
- Rich Wilde and the Wandering City
- Energoonz
- Helloween
- Dracula
- Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness
- Brides of Dracula Hold and Win
Animals:
- King Chameleon
- Kanga Cash
- Jumbo Stampede
- Jade Tiger
- Jurassic World
- Flying Horse
- Forest Mania
- Dragon Tiger
- Dragon Egg
- Crazy Goose
- Cheeky Cheshire
Movies and TV:
- Tomb Raider
- Hotline
- Scrooge
- Templar Tumble
- Bridesmaids
- Survivor
- Game of Thrones 243 Ways
- Game of Thrones Power Stacks
- Terminator 2
- Narcos
- Gordon Ramsey Hell’s Kitchen
- The Goonies Return
It is necessary to notice that all online slots presented by Slotbox were handpicked by the casino crew. The casino team’s choice was based not only on the quality of the game but on its clearness and popularity as well.
Furthermore, Slotbox users can be calm about the gaming software because the casino cooperates with the best games providers. Thus, the casino offers games developed by such respectable brands as Microgaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming, Evolution, NetEnt, RELA Gaming, Red Tiger, and others.
Slotbox Jackpot Slots
There is one more category of slots offered by Slotbox – jackpot games. The casino provides more than 100 jackpot games.
This type of games allures every player who wants to try their luck and hit the jackpot. It is well-known that jackpot is not just a usual cash prize, it is a grand sum, which can change the life.
Slotbox offers two categories of jackpot games:
- Mega Jackpots (Sherlock and Moriarty WowPot, Juicy Joker Mega Moolah, Book of Atem Wowpot, 9 Blazing Diamonds WOWPOT, Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah, Wheel of Wishes, Fortunium Gold: Mega Moolah, Queen of Alexandria Wowpot, etc.)
- Jackpot Feature (Super Lion, Pyramid Strike, Sweet Chilli, Sisters of Oz Jackpots, Gunslinger Reloaded, Elven Gold, Fire Forge, Wolf Reels Rapid Link, etc.)
Slotbox provides progressive jackpots, which means that there is not a fixed jackpot sum. The cash prize is growing all the time due to the investments of gamers. Progressive jackpots are more popular than fixed because they could be very generous.
Slotbox Live Casino Games
If at some point you get bored with online slots, Slotbox has something to offer to you. Try your luck at Slotbox Live Casino.
The section of live games includes the following categories:
- Live Poker (Caribbean Stud Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker, Casino Hold’em, 2 Hand Casino Hold’em)
- Live Roulette (Double Ball Roulette, American Roulette, First Person American Roulette, Immersive Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Real Roulette with Bailey, Instant Roulette, Roulette Lobby)
- Live Baccarat (First Person Lightning Baccarat, Baccarat A, B, C, Lightning Baccarat, Baccarat Lobby)
- Live Blackjack (Blackjack VIP A and VIP B, Free Bet Blackjack, Power Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack Lobby)
- Live Game Shows (Cash or Crash, Dream Catcher, Super Sic Bo, Side Bet City, Deal or No Deal, Mega Ball, Monopoly LIVE, Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, Crazy Time)
All games of the Live Casino section as well as online slots are available at the mobile version of the platform.
Conclusion
Online slots are not just a great alternative to land-based slot machines, they are a replacement. Today online slots offer much more comfort than classic slot games at offline casinos. What is more, the online format allows casinos to provide a large number of slots.
Slotbox offers more than 1500 games and updates the collection constantly. So, you definitely won’t be bored.
Slots give gamblers a unique opportunity to try their luck and win real cash effortlessly.