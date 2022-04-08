Ferrero Recall Extended to All Batches and Additional Pack Sizes of Implicated Kinder Products

8 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today advises that Ferrero is extending its recall of the implicated Kinder products to all best before dates and all pack sizes of Kinder Schokobons, due to the possible presence of Salmonella. The investigation into a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella, which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries is ongoing. To date, there have been 15 cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of these Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered. The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them.

This extended food recall today relates to the Kinder products listed as follows: