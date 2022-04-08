Glenilen Farm joins with Eason on children’s sustainability competition #CSR

8 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

Glenilen Farm – of Drimoleauge, West Cork – has joined forces with iconic Irish retail brand Eason to encourage children to learn about sustainability in a fun way.

The partnership will see 12 new activities for children included on the inner sleeves of Glenilen Farm Kids Yoghurts and a weekly competition to win an Eason voucher.

Glenilen Farm is a family-owned food producer, making fresh dairy products using local milk. It began in the kitchen of Valerie and Alan Kingston’s home in Drimoleague in 1997. It currently processes almost 100,000 litres of milk weekly, churning out a quarter of a million pots of yoghurt each week.

Valerie Kingston says, “We’re delighted to be working with Eason. Every parent wants to see their children reading and learning about the environment. Our passion at Glenilen Farm is creating wholesome food that’s good for people in the most sustainable way possible. We only use local milk, have solar panels, rainwater collection systems and thousands of native trees on Glenilen Farm. We even keep pigs to eat any food waste from the factory. We want to share our love of the environment with the next generation showing them that small changes can make a world of a difference.”

Eason is Ireland’s leading retailer of books, magazines and stationery. It has been in operation for 135 years and has a network of over 50 outlets in Ireland.

Brendan Corbett is Group Head of Marketing with Eason, he added, “We’re thrilled at Eason to collaborate with Glenilen Farm on this inspiring initiative – it’s great to partner with an Irish company who shares our passion for engaging with families, and with children in particular.”

The partnership between Glenilen Farm and Eason will run until the end of the year.

Glenilen Farm kids yoghurt is the ideal healthy snack packed full of live gut-friendly cultures. Available in three flavours, strawberry, vanilla, and banana, it’s made with real fruit and its smooth and creamy texture makes it suitable from weaning age upwards.