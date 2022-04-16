16 April 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

No matter the technological advance of today’s online casino industry, nothing can compare with visiting a land-based casino.

Simply, these establishments are much more than just gambling. They are a comprehensive experience that triggers all your senses and when someone talks about senses, the first thing that comes to mind is food.

In most cases, land-based casinos are establishments that include pretty much everything. Besides gambling areas, you may count on hotel rooms and service, theatre, concerts, bars, pools, spa&wellness centers etc.

Of course, restaurants are on this list as well and besides fine dining, one of our favorites is brunch at a casino.

Why brunches at casinos are the best? There are several reasons we would like to point out:

They aren’t too early

They usually come in a buffet form

The offer usually includes various cuisines

No free bonuses

The overall quality is amazing

Part of the whole experience

So, the first thing we like about casino brunches is that they aren’t set too early. For many casino enthusiasts, gambling is an activity that keeps their heads up all night long.

Therefore, no one wants to get up for an early breakfast. On the other hand, gambling requires a lot of energy, so lunch seems like a distant future. Logically, brunch feels like a perfect time.

By definition, these meals are eaten between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Casinos usually stick to this rule, which means that you can have your meal practically any time between breakfast and lunch.

The second thing to love about casino brunches is that they usually come in a buffet form. If you’re not familiar with the term, this means that there is a generous offer of all kinds of food, so you can pick anything you want. It’s probably the most convenient way of serving, as you can directly view the food, and then pick what you like. Furthermore, most casinos offer “All-You-Can-Eat” buffets (like the ones at the Airport), which means that you can eat as much as you want for a fixed price. If you’re staying in a casino hotel, the brunch can often be included in the price, without extra charges.

Another great thing about brunches at casinos is the fact the variety of food is incredible. In most cases, casino restaurants offer all kinds of food. In most cases, they include both cold and hot meals, from various cuisines. In most cases, different types of food are divided, so you can go from “station” to “station” and pick the food you prefer. These stations usually include the most famous international cuisines, such as Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Seafood etc.

As you can see, the selection of food is amazing but more importantly, the quality of food is even better. This particularly refers to establishments in major casino centers. In Las Vegas, for example, houses like Caesars Palace or The Cosmopolitan are hiring the most renowned chefs in the world. The same thing is in other areas. For example, the Valley Center-based casino announced that global superstar chef Gordon Ramsay will open the famous Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant this year.

Finally, branches are a part of a whole casino experience, which includes much more than gambling. Those who plan a casino weekend or something like that usually search for something more than just slots and table games and there is no denying that food is one of the most important parts of the total experience.

Best Brunch Restaurants

If you’re planning a trip to Las Vegas, keep in mind that there are many other places where you can get a great meal. Therefore, we’ve prepared a shortlist of the best restaurants for brunch in this city:

The Buffet Bellagio: International cuisine, relaxed atmosphere, plenty of quality and quantity

Bouchon: Perfect for lovers of classic French cuisine, excellent quality, beautiful establishment, casual atmosphere

Border Grill: High-quality Mexican and Latin American cuisine, cheerful atmosphere, good prices

Bardot Brasserie: Top-notch French cuisine with excellent service and fancy atmosphere

Americana: Wide range of high-quality American dishes

Summary

These would be our reasons why we think that brunch is one of the integral parts of the casino experience. It is a great way to feel the whole atmosphere of a certain establishment, while the high-quality foot will give you so-much-needed strength to recover from a long gambling session and get ready for the next one.