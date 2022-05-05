Carrigaline Update

5 May 2022

By Bryan Smyth

Aifreann

Beidh Aifreann Gaelach á chéiliuradh an Domhanach seo 8ú lá de mhí Bealtaine ar a 10.00 a.m. Beidh bileoga Aifrinn ar fáil ag na doirse.

The May Aifreann Gaeilge will be celebrated at 10.00 am on this Sunday morning 8th in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline. Billeoga Aifrinn will be available at the church doors. Beidh fáilte roimh chách.

Children’s Mass

The monthly Children’s Mass was celebrated by Fr Pat Fogarty PP on Sunday April 25th at 10.00am. There was great participation by many children and they are looking forward to the next Mass on Sunday May 22ndat 10.00am in the Church of Our Lady and St John. There will be three Saturdays set aside for First Holy Communions in the weeks ahead.

Sunflower Competition

So, who can grow the tallest sunflowers in Carrigaline? Tidy Towns are running a competition to encourage individuals, households, schools, businesses or whomever in the community, to get involved in growing sunflowers again this year. Sunflowers are a valuable food source for birds, bees and insects, thus enhancing biodiversity in our surroundings. They will have a variety of prizes on offer for the tallest and most impressive sunflowers at the end of the Summer months. All you need to do to enter is to send a text to 085 144 4206, making sure to include your name and address. Towards the end of the Summer they will make contact with all entrants to organise judging. To get the process started, begin by sourcing and sowing your sunflower seeds in pots.