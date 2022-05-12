After their Degree or Masters: Journalism graduates will be paid €1,500 (€375 per week) #Radio

12 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

After their Degree or Masters: Journalism graduates will be paid €1,500 (€375 per week)

Ireland’s Independent Commercial Radio Industry training body Learning Waves, has secured funding for their 2022 Graduate Programme which will see 10 graduates from across Ireland offered positions in the sector.

The 2022 programme follows on from the 2019 and 2021 graduate programme where 10 journalism graduates were placed in 10 different radio stations for a period of 5 months. Such was the success of that programme that funding has been awarded for the 2022 programme. Applications for the 2022 intake are open now at https://www.learningwaves.ie/journalism-graduate-programme

The Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme offers placements across national, regional and local radio stations, granting students the opportunity to stay within their locality and walk a beat they’re already familiar with. In the past, Learning Waves have secured roles in Newstalk, Ocean FM, Cork’s Red FM, Off the Ball and Clare FM. Graduates receive a monthly payment of €1,500 for five months while they are on placement.

These practical roles present students with unique and rewarding challenges after their studies, “bypassing the coffee-run internships” – according to a Learning Waves statement today – in favour of hands-on learning experiences. Students learn to work on their own initiative and to become comfortable with industry-standard studio equipment.

Following her BA in Journalism from Griffith College and HND Media from Ballyfermot, Radio Kerry Trainee Scheme, Fiona Cooney from Kerry was chosen for the Learning Waves Graduate Programme. On her experience, Fiona said:

“The experience for me was vital. I’m a little older than your typical graduate, so getting your foot in the door can be a little harder, but this has been fantastic. I’ve received industry experience within a very supportive programme”

After graduating from a Masters in Journalism and Media Communications in Griffith College, Andrew Martin from Dublin, accepted a placement with Newstalk. Andrew currently works with Off the Ball and attributes his success to the support he received from the programme:

“I came in with very little practical experience, not knowing anyone in the industry and from the moment I came in everyone was so welcoming and ready to teach me everything I needed to know,”

Andrew said.

Tommy Stenson from Mayo was placed with Shannonside following his graduation from BA in Communications Studies, DCU. Tommy said:

“The graduate programme has been a huge benefit to me. It’s given me the skills and knowledge to play a vital role in a fast-paced newsroom environment. They have fantastic modules covering everything from voice training to personal development.”

Tommy was offered a full-time position in Shannonside on completion of the internship.

In 2021 Shannon Redmond from Carlow graduated from TV and Media Production in Carlow IT before being chosen for the Learning Waves Graduate Programme. On her experience with KCLR FM and the programme, Shannon said:

“I loved every minute of it. My experience was absolutely incredible and I think when opportunities like this come your way you just have to go for it.” Shannon is currently working full-time in KCLR 96FM following completion of the programme.”

Speaking about the launch of the programme, CEO of the BAI, Celene Craig said,

“The BAI is delighted to once again provide funding support for the Journalism Graduate Programme, which sees successful participants avail of ten internships at radio stations across the country. Such partnerships between broadcasters, trainers and educators help foster accurate and reliable journalism while also enabling graduates to gain practical skills and experience, and learn about the broadcasting industry. The aim of this year’s programme to develop content that focuses on key issues such as diversity, climate change and sustainability, is very relevant to the work of the BAI and we look forward to the valuable insights and learnings arising from this programme. The BAI would like to wish the very best to all those participating.”

The Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme is designed and supported by the Independent Commercial Radio Sector along with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Skillnet Ireland.