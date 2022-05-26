13th Fastnet Film Festival launched @FastnetFilmFest #WestCork

26 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The 13th Fastnet Film Festival launched last night Wednesday 25th of May at Grove House, Colla Road, Schull, West Cork. Speakers at the event were Greg Dyke and top Irish Casting Director Maureen Hughes. Also, in attendance to celebrate the festival’s opening were Carmel Winters, David and Patsy Puttnam, Gerard Stembridge, Aisling Walsh, Peter Coonan and many more.

Over 200 film enthusiasts soaked up the sunshine and the atmosphere, enjoying live music from Stuart Wilde and the Birdmen. Rising Sons Larger and Longueville House Cider was flowing as was the conversation on film and delicious West Cork produce was in plenty supply. Schull is definitely the place to be and be seen this week, right through to the Wrap Party following the Interference Concert on Sunday night.

Several exciting participating guests at the festival will include: Paul Mescal, Aisling Walsh, Stephen Rea, Ciarán Hinds, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, David Puttnam, Pauline McLynn, Lenny Abrahamson plus many more film experts will be on the scene in Schull for the duration of the festival. Also, featured at the festival will be in excess of 300 short films, 13 feature length films, outdoor cinema, live concert from Interference, a Focus on Scottish Film, Irish Day on Cape Clear and Carmel Winters will be the host of the now famous Film Quiz, no prizes just the filmmakers’ reputations at stake!

The festival which runs each year over the last weekend in May in Schull West Cork, will host a series of Seminars, Masterclasses and Workshops covering, Directing, Acting, Casting, Auditioning, Cross Platform Media, Shorts to Feature, Sound, Production, Multi Camera Filming for TV, Distribution and more. Fringe events include: Live Music, Drama, Book Readings, Antarctic Virtual Reality Exhibition, Café Viewing all over town and high quality, Free Family Entertainment for all.