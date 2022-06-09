Carrigaline Community First Responders are latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award. 

9 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The volunteer organisation responds to life-threatening emergencies including cardiac arrest, chest pain, stroke and choking incidents in Carrigaline and neighbouring areas. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year and provides essential first aid until the emergency services arrive at the scene.

In March of this year, Carrigaline Community First Responders received a letter of commendation from the National Ambulance Service. It singled out four volunteers whose quick response resulted in saving the life of a person who suffered a cardiac arrest.

Community First Responders are dispatched simultaneously with the National Ambulance Service to Status One 999 emergency calls within a 5km radius of their communities. The on-call volunteers either live or work in the area and can respond within minutes.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Carrigaline Community First Responders provide a most vital service in the local area. They complement our emergency services and because the volunteers live and work in the area, they can be at the scene of a life-threatening emergency within minutes. Every second counts especially when you are dealing with a cardiac arrest or a choking incident. The National Ambulance Service recently praised Carrigaline CFR for their outstanding efforts in service to the community and the wider health service. Four volunteers were called to help a person whose heart had stopped, they responded and successfully brought that person back to life. The first-responders really do make a difference and I am delighted to see them recognised with a Community Spirit Award.”

The volunteers with Carrigaline Community First Response spend a significant amount of time training. Training moved online during Covid-19. They also run public awareness campaigns in their area. At the height of the pandemic the group, together with the local Lions Club, ran a service collecting shopping and prescriptions for people who were cocooning.

Councillor Seamus McGrath added, “Carrigaline Community First Responders provide an incredible service. The volunteers give up their time, leaving their homes and jobs at all hours of the day and night to help people in life threatening situations. Minutes can seem like hours if you or someone you love has suffered a heart attack, cardiac arrest, stroke or is choking. These volunteers are actual lifesavers, they have undergone extensive training and have successfully brought people back to life. Carrigaline CFR has also transformed old telephone boxes into public defibrillators. I would like to congratulate this wonderful charity and thank everyone involved for all they do for the Carrigaline and surrounding areas.”

The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards are sponsored by The Carrigdhoun Newspaper and Gerald McCarthy Giftware.

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards are comprised of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

The judging panel for this award was:

Carmel Lonergan Group Director of Operations, Trigon Hotels

Nicola Radley Senior Executive Officer, Municipal District Operations & Rural Development at Cork County Council

Aisling Killilea Bank of Ireland Manager Carrigaline and Douglas

Vincent O’Donovan Carrigdhoun

Jack White Carrigdhoun

