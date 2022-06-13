Football Clubs with the Most Champions League Titles 

13 June 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

With the UEFA Champions League being one of the most exciting leagues in the world of football, it is important to note who has won it the most.

History, drama, tactics, passion and commitment. Football has all of it. It is these elements that make it one of the best sports in the world and is also called the beautiful game.

It has had everything over the past few decades although one league, in particular, is often being talked about, i.e. the UEFA Champions League. Europe’s most important competition that invites the elite clubs of the land to come forward and fight for a spot to be called their own.

So which club has won it the most? Let’s find out.

Real Madrid

Cup Wins – 13

13 Champions League titles do sound outrageous but not so when you read who has won it. La Liga giants Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world of football and their domination is second to none.

Legends have played their hand in filling this club’s trophy cabinet and to this day, they are relentless, aggressive and will do everything to win a game of football. Thanks to all of that, they are one of the most if not the most successful clubs in the Champions League.

A.C. Milan

Cup Wins – 7

A.C. Milan or Milan is another giant in the world of football that is famous in the land of Italian football. However, they have also been successful in bringing their trade amongst other European clubs which is evident when you understand that they have won 7 Champions League titles.

Beating some of the most powerful clubs in the world, Milan takes this elite list to a whole new level and stands tall as a historic club. Apart from the Champions League, Milan have also been successful in Seria A by winning that title a couple of times.

Liverpool FC

Cup Wins – 6

England’s powerhouse and one of the most exciting teams in the world, Liverpool are third on this elite list. Having made their mark in the Premier League, Liverpool have commonly shifted their focus to the European stage and have beaten some of the biggest teams in the world.

Often being ranked top five has not been a difficult task for these giants of English football and that is evident from the fact that they have won the Champions League a record 6 times. They are the most successful English club in the Champions League and we don’t believe anything about that is going to change in the future.

FC Bayern Munich

Cup Wins – 6

Sharing the stage with Liverpool we have Bundesliga giants, FC Bayern Munich. Coached by some of the biggest names in football and starring some of the best players in world football, Bayern Munich has given it all.

They have been fearless and have often defied odds to go ahead and win titles. Thanks to that relentless pace and aggression, they have been dominant in football and have won 6 Champions League titles. Each time they get on the pitch, there’s no need to be checking betting news because the odds favour them.

FC Barcelona

Cup Wins – 5

There’s no forgetting Barcelona in football. While they have had their share of ups and downs, they continue to do everything and make the football world an exciting place. Their 5 titles in the Champions League might not be as successful as their fiercest rival, Real Madrid, but they have continued to win silverware and fill their trophy cabinets.

From La Liga titles to Copa del Rey and the Champions League, Barcelona have done it all and continue to be hungry for more. Hence, this was a list of some of the most successful teams in world football.