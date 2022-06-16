Cork accounts for 11% of ant callouts as Rentokil records 80% increase nationwide

16 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Rentokil is warning the public to be on the lookout for ants this summer as it recorded an 80% increase in callouts in May, compared to the same period last year. Dublin accounted for the most ant callouts in May, 25% of all callouts, with the remaining top four counties for ant callouts including Galway (16%), Tipperary (13%), Cork (11%), and Waterford (5%).

As we enter the summer months and the weather improves, the company is encouraging people to be aware of ant activity as the insects are more likely to enter homes and businesses in search of food.

Ants are a common summertime pest. While they do not pose the same health threats as other pest insects, they can become a nuisance if an infestation goes untreated. If ants find a food source on a premises, they can lay down pheromones to attract other ants, which can rapidly turn a small infestation into a much large one.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil said: “Ants are usually at their most active during the summer months, and these insects can become an issue for home and business owners in the form of infestations. A small ant problem can quickly become a much larger one. There are a number of steps which property owners can take to curb the presence of ants, but if in doubt, we would encourage anyone to seek the services of a professional pest control provider.”

People can find out more about ant infestations by visiting the Rentokil website.

Rentokil’s tips to prevent the presence of ants on your premises include: