NCBI charity shop opens in Skibbereen #WestCork

17 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland is delighted to celebrate the opening of their new charity store at 23 Main Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork, P81 HF98 today.

“We wish to invite members of the local community and beyond to visit the store and sample some of our top quality pre-loved clothing, accessories and more on offer.”

Donations are accepted at our Skibbereen store as are expressions of interest in volunteering at the store. You can also contact shopvolunteer@ncbi.ie.