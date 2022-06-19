Football Punter In County Cork Secures €28,338 Payout From €50 Wager

19 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment: 6-Team Accumulator Lands Five-Figure Sum

A punter in County Cork is toasting a five-figure windfall after a football flutter paid off this weekend.

The anonymous winner placed a €50 bet in their local BoyleSports shop and struck an accumulator on six teams in action in the match betting market with the punter selecting a draw in all matches.

All six of the selections delivered with a draw in Almirante Brown v Deportivo (17/10), Villa Dalmine v Deportivo Madryn (9/5), Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles (12/5), Athletico de Rafaela v Agropecuario (13/8), Arsenal Sarandi v Talleres Cordoba (2/1) and Nautico PE v Sport Recife PE (9/5).

When the final whistle sounded on all games, the customer was able to exchange their betslip to see their stake had transformed into €28,338.66 after a stunning run of winning selections.