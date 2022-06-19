15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Football Punter In County Cork Secures €28,338 Payout From €50 Wager

19 June 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment: 6-Team Accumulator Lands Five-Figure Sum

A punter in County Cork is toasting a five-figure windfall after a football flutter paid off this weekend.

The anonymous winner placed a €50 bet in their local BoyleSports shop and struck an accumulator on six teams in action in the match betting market with the punter selecting a draw in all matches.

All six of the selections delivered with a draw in Almirante Brown v Deportivo (17/10), Villa Dalmine v Deportivo Madryn (9/5), Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles (12/5), Athletico de Rafaela v Agropecuario (13/8), Arsenal Sarandi v Talleres Cordoba (2/1) and Nautico PE v Sport Recife PE (9/5).

When the final whistle sounded on all games, the customer was able to exchange their betslip to see their stake had transformed into €28,338.66 after a stunning run of winning selections.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send a huge well done to our County Cork customer who showed incredible football knowledge to secure a massive payout of €28,338.66. We’re sure this will make a huge difference and we wish them all the best with their winnings.”

ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Hothouse Flowers to perform at Cork Racecourse, Mallow @corkracecourse
Previous Post
Taoiseach visits St Marys Health Campus Cork, Gurranabraher to open 60-bed extension
Next Post