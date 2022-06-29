Be part of Culture Night in County Cork

29 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is encouraging groups and individuals to apply to be part of Culture Night 2022. The annual event, which celebrates culture, creativity and the arts across the country, will take place on Friday, September 23rd 2022.

Culture Night will see Cork County turn into a free cultural playground for one special night. This year, activity will be concentrated in 16 Culture Night Hub Towns of Baile Mhuirne, Bandon, Carrigaline, Charleville, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom, Mallow, Midleton, Mitchelstown, Passage West, Skibbereen, Watergrasshill and Youghal. Proposals will also be accepted for events in other areas.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said,

“Culture Night is always a fantastic evening and I hope that this year’s celebration will be bigger than ever. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience for free the culture, in all its guises, that is on our doorstep in County Cork. The doors of a host of venues will be open late and there will be a huge variety of special and unique events taking place in our towns and villages. We’re inviting arts and cultural groups, creative volunteers, performers, writers and artists to submit proposals and be part of this wonderful event. It is a brilliant opportunity for groups and individuals to showcase their work and connect with local people, reach new audiences and network with similar organisations.”

Culture Night Cork County Coordinator Grainne O’Connor added,

“The Culture Night experience is across a wide range of sectors including arts, heritage, community, education, sport, hospitality, tourism, health and commercial and corporate enterprise. People are invited to help create an evening of open, free access to exhibitions, cultural spaces, performances, workshops, games and other cultural pursuits. Events can range from something as simple as hosting a story-telling event, organising an exhibition, to more complex events such as concerts, dance performances or parades, all of which reflect the vibrancy and diversity of culture in County Cork.”

Culture Night in County Cork is a partnership between Cork County Council, and the Arts Council as well as project management business Crayon Creative.

For more information or to apply to be part of Culture Night Cork County please visit www.culturenightcorkcounty.ie The deadline to submit a project or event for the programme is Friday, July 15th at 3.00pm.