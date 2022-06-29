Kinsale’s first cruise ship of 2022 #WestCork #Tourism

29 June 2022

By Tom Collins

The new Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has warmly welcomed the first cruise ship of 2022 into Kinsale. The German luxury cruise ship, Europa, with 400 passengers and 275 crew on board, anchored just outside Kinsale Harbour where passengers were then tendered into Kinsale, approaching the town under iconic Charles Fort

Mayor Collins highlighted how, “The Europa is the first cruise ship of the year for Kinsale but also the first cruise ship post pandemic which is fantastic to see. Hundreds of guests were welcomed into Kinsale to enjoy the hospitality that Kinsale is world-renowned for. Passengers also made their way across Cork County on a variety of excursions, from golf, to walking tours, an archaeological tour of Buttevant as well as a scenic coastal drive to Clonakilty.”

Mayor Collins went on to say, “As a coastal county we have an enormous offering to the cruise liner industry, which is estimated to contribute €70 million to the national economy. It great to see businesses in coastal towns benefitting once again from thousands of visitors while residents will no doubt be flocking to the shores to see these incredible ships. The return of these cruises is great news for our harbour towns but also our county as so many cruise passengers travel far beyond their anchor destination.”

The Europa made its way onto Bantry the following day from where tours went to Mizen Head, Whiddy Island, and Bantry town.