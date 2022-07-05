SOCCER: Cork City FC Go Odds-on For Division One Title

5 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City have gone odds-on for the first time (this season) to be promoted to the League of Ireland Premier Division as champions after they stretched their unbeaten streak in Division One to 18 matches with victory over Bray Wanderers.

First half goals from Cian Murphy and Jonas Hakkinen handed the league leaders a 2-0 half-time lead, before Ruari Keating put the seal on a 3-1 victory in the second half to maintain the Rebels’ four-point lead at the top of the table.

Cork City were 9/2 shots before the season kicked off, but they are now 4/5 from 6/5 favourites with BoyleSports as the large majority of punters are now backing Colin Healy’s men to finish the season on top of the pile.

Galway United are now the only other side attracting any support after their 1-0 victory over Waterford turned it into a two-horse title race according to the latest odds.

The Tribesmen are 7/4 from 2/1 to go up as Division One champions, but Waterford were eased to 7/2 from 2/1 despite the benefit of a game in hand as they now have an 11-point gap to bridge to the leaders.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s a two-horse race for the Division One title according to punters now that pre-season favourites Waterford have it all to do. Cork City are winning that battle over Galway and with nine in ten now favouring Colin Healy’s men, we have odds-on favourites for the first time this season.”

Bookies odds from BoyleSports in relation to First Division