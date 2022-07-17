Cork firm boosts Corporate Insolvency team

17 July 2022

By Tom Collins

Cork Business News

Quintas has announced the appointment of Michael Jeston as its new Corporate Insolvency Practitioner. Michael has joined the firm from SV Partners in Brisbane where he served as an Associate Director, leading a team specialising in both corporate and personal insolvency appointments.

Michael brings over 11 years’ experience to the Quintas team having worked on insolvencies across several sectors, including retail, manufacturing, professional services and transport and logistics.

Speaking on the appointment Mark Ryan, Banking & Insolvency Partner said, “We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Quintas team. He has significant experience in overseeing voluntary administrations and court liquidation appointments. The primary goal of our Corporate Insolvency team will be working with business owners to save their businesses, and where this isn’t possible achieving the best possible outcome for all stakeholders. I look forward to working with Michael and the team to build this offering.”

Commenting on his appointment, Michael Jeston said, “I am delighted to join the insolvency team at Quintas. Throughout my career I have worked to understand businesses and I have helped them to develop strategies to assist in resolving their financial difficulties. I am looking forward to working with the team to advise and support business owners.”

Quintas specialises in accountancy advice and support to Irish SMEs, has a team of over 50 professionals and operates across multiple sectors. Quintas is a trusted strategic advisor with years of proven business advisory service expertise across a broad range of sectors, including corporate finance, banking, debt resolution & insolvency, succession planning, tax restructuring, mergers, acquisitions, and mediation.