Izest Marketing Opens Cork Office on South Mall

17 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

With more brands looking to work with them for their digital transformation and ecommerce expertise izest Marketing has announced that it has expanded its business with the opening of a new office in Cork, located in South Mall.

A sister office to Dublin, the new operation will be headed by recently appointed Business Development Manager, Conor Hurley who will be supported by a three-person executive team.

With an MSc Hons in Interactive Media from UCC, Conor is prominent from his work as the former Business and Facilities manager at “The Rockies,” GAA Club, the sports complex with 1,000 GAA members and players. While there, he managed a 17-person team across the sports and hospitality facilities. Conor was integral to the growth and development of the club including sourcing sponsors and creating new revenue streams from a range of initiatives that achieved even greater engagement with the club from both members and the local and business community.

In a voluntary capacity, he’s currently the Logistics Manager and Data Analyst for the Blackrock Senior Hurling team.

Conor Hurley, Business Development Manager, izest Marketing said:

“Cork is a thriving business and enterprise location for some of Ireland’s best known and emerging brands, so the opportunities are considerable. Business relationships and networks are important here and I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver a personalised, professional approach to the serious job of helping our clients achieve greater revenues and increased market share.”

Eamon Fitzpatrick, group managing director, izest Marketing and himself a native of Cork said: