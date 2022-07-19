New head chef appointed at Metropole Hotel

19 July 2022

By Tom Collins

Vasil Baci has been appointed as the new head chef of The Metropole hotel in Cork. Having worked in restaurants, kitchens, and hotels for more than 20 years, Vasil brings rich, diverse flavours and techniques from around the globe to his role as head chef.

Vasil’s family originated from Greece, and he lived in both Italy and Albania before moving to Cork in 2005, where he became an executive chef in various restaurants in Cork city after studying culinary arts at Munster Technological university.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said, “Vasil is a wonderful addition to our team. He brings with him a wealth of experience and was even involved in redesigning hotel restaurants in recent years. Food is something we take very seriously at The Metropole Hotel whether it’s breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, or a large private function. We are delighted to welcome Vasil and are looking forward to the exciting changes that his appointment will bring over the coming weeks and months.”

Vasil Baci added, “I am delighted to have accepted the position of Head Chef at The Metropole Hotel. Having such a strong and positive team around me is fantastic, it creates a great atmosphere in the kitchen. Cork is my home, and I am passionate about utilising local ingredients as much as possible. Visits to the English Market and the purchase of the freshest food in season provide great inspiration for my cooking. Furthermore, I am looking forward to using the gorgeous herbs and strawberries that have been grown by volunteers from Trigon Hotels and Cope Foundation at the new sensory garden in Montenotte.”