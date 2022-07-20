6 Fun Activities Irish University Students Can Engage in Over the Weekend

20 July 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

If you’re an Irish student, there’s no denying the fact that your weekends do have a plethora of activities! You have all the time in the world for studying and cramming for exams.

However, during this period of rest at university, you should take advantage of the opportunity to engage in some activities. They will help you relax your mind and body, making you more flexible and prepared for whatever challenges await you after the exams. Here are six fun activities you can engage in over the weekend:

Go to the Cinema

Netflix is great, but don’t you miss the actual cinema experience? Some cinemas also have special deals where you can pay just €10 to see one movie. Cork has a large selection of cinemas including Onmiplex Mahon Point, The Gate North Main Street, The Gate Mallow, The Gate Midleton, The Reel Picture Ballincollig, and Clonakilty Park Cinema.

Playing Casino Games

Playing casino games is fun and can be a great way to relax after a long week at school. If you’re looking for some place to play, try the irish casinos not on Gamstop. There are plenty of free games for you to choose from and play.

You don’t need to be an expert at playing these games, but you must have some basic knowledge before playing. You should know how to read the pay table and understand how gambling works so that you can make informed decisions during gameplay.

If you’re new to casino gaming, many websites offer free tutorials on playing various casino games online. These sites will help you learn about strategies for winning at the tables and other tips for enjoying yourself while playing.

Hit the Gym

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not hit the gym? For students who are stuck in a boring routine, going to the gym is a great way to shake things up. Not only will a good workout help you get rid of stress, but it will also help you feel better about yourself. Plus, if you go after classes have ended, and there’s no one else there, it’ll be easier on your wallet!

If you’re nervous about going to the gym because of the awkwardness of working out in front of other people, don’t be. Many gyms offer free trial periods before they charge full price. Also, membership fees are often cheaper than other entertainment options such as movies and parties.

Go on a Hiking Trip

There are many hiking trails in the Irish countryside, and they can be a great way to exercise and enjoy the fresh air. It is also great to meet other people who share your interest.

Hiking is one of the best ways to get away from it all, especially if you are not used to being alone or if you are studying for exams. The Irish countryside is full of beautiful scenery you can enjoy and wildlife.

The Irish weather can sometimes be unpredictable. Ensure that you have an emergency kit with warm clothes and food in case it starts raining or snowing unexpectedly on your hike.

Glamping With Friends

Glamping is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the outdoors. It’s not camping, it’s not a tent, and it’s not in a field. It’s more like a warm cabin with all the creature comforts of home. It is for those who want to be close to nature.

Glamping doesn’t have to mean sleeping on the ground or roughing it outdoors. It offers you a comfortable place on earth that is completely natural yet completely civilised and luxurious.

The best part about glamping? You don’t need an expensive tent or sleeping bag because these accommodations come fully equipped with everything you need, including electricity, heaters, and even showers!

Participating in a Voluntary Activity

Voluntary activities are a great way to meet new people, make new friends, and have fun. You can do them anywhere, and they offer you the chance to learn something new daily.

Participating in a voluntary activity can be as simple as participating in a committee meeting or volunteering at an animal shelter. You could also organize an event like a concert or run a fundraiser for charity.

Have Some Fun!

These activities are not only fun but can also be great for students’ minds to rest and recuperate after a serious term of studies. It is also an excellent way to meet like-minded people with similar interests.