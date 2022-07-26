‘My Open Library’ funding for Macroom

26 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, has welcomed funding of €23,908 for Macroom Library, which will allow people to access the local library outside of normal opening hours, as part of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative announced today.

Deputy Moynihan commented, “This is a great initiative and I’m delighted to see Macroom Library getting funding. This funding will further improve facilities in the branch which has already embraced the ‘My Open Library’ initiative.

“The library in Macroom will be moving to the new “Briery Gap” when completed and the new services for the library will be welcomed in its new home next year when ready.

“This service allows local people to avail of self-service library services between the hours of 8am and 10pm, seven days per week.”

The Cork North West TD added: “Both young and old benefit immensely from having access to library services and this funding extends the opening times to give more flexible options to local people in Macroom.

“I’d like to thank the staff at Macroom library for all their hard work and dedication to providing and maintaining such a valued service.”