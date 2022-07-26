When will Killavullen Boil Water Notice end?

26 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork TD Seán Sherlock – whose constituency includes much of County Cork – has received an update on the Killavullen Boil Water Notice

“I recently wrote to the Fianna Fáil Minister responsible for water, Darragh O’Brien to seek his intervention in resources to deal with the Killavullen Boil water notice,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The Minister refused to answer, citing a lack of responsibility. It’s not good enough for Killavullen and surrounding areas to be locked in this boil water notice for this amount of time. I will keep working for the people of killavullen and surrounding a areas to restore water supplies and protect it long term.”

The response Deputy Sherlock received:

Thank you for your recent correspondence requesting an update on the Boil Water Notice in place for the Killavullen Public Water Supply.

We are continuing to monitor the water source at Killavullen. The turbidity events that gave rise to the need for a Boil Water Notice are still persisting and unfortunately we haven’t met the criteria for lifting yet.

Irish Water are developing a staged approach to develop a more robust and stable supply for Killavullen. In the immediate term we are investigating options around supplying customers from adjacent water supply zones to reduce the number of customers on the Killavullen Scheme, as well as looking at interim solutions with upgraded disinfection and enhanced protection of the source.

In the medium/longer term we are developing proposals to extend the network from Mallow as a permanent solution. All these proposals are at information gathering, constraint identification and optioneering at this time. Accurate timelines for delivery of the measures above will develop as the optioneering and constraint identification is completed. The long term solution to have Killavullen supplied from Mallow WTP is not due for completion until 2026.