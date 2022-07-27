Microbiome research suggests that changes on Traveller culture have health implications for everyone

27 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘Why the microbiome of Irish Travellers is important for everyone’, a summary video

of findings of research published by the prestigious journal Nature Medicine, was

launched at Cork City Hall by Cllr Dan Boyle at 2pm, Thursday 21 July as part of

Traveller Pride Week 2022. This research by APC Microbiome Ireland (APC), a

world-renowned Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre based in University

College Cork and Teagasc found that Irish Travellers have a gut microbiome which

differs strikingly from that of the non-Traveller settled community. Most of the

Travellers retain an ancient or non-industrialised type of microbiome which may

protect from many chronic inflammatory disorders; this sets the scene for unravelling

how scientists can leverage the microbiome to minimise chronic inflammatory

disorders for society at large.

This important research was a close collaborative process led by the Traveller

Visibility Group (TVG) and Travellers of North Cork. To learn that Travellers have a

distinctly different microbiome is significant to the community as it reinforces the

formal recognition in 2017 for Travellers as a distinct ethnic group within the State.

TVG’s Director of Advocacy, Breda O’Donoghue says “the microbiome research has

confirmed what we always knew, we need to preserve the traditional Traveller

lifestyle as it is essential for the health and wellness of our community. We can see

from the research that once a Traveller adapts to a settled lifestyle their microbiome

is negatively affected.”

TVG Development Worker John O’Sullivan says “A sequence of legislative changes

since 1963 has eroded Traveller culture making it almost impossible for a Traveller

to continue the traditional lifestyle they were brought up with, including possession of

horses. We hope this research will help us get support to restore some of our

heritage and preserve our unique way of life.”

While this research has uncovered critical information that supports microbiome

research addressing grand world challenges, what has been discovered to date is

only the tip of the iceberg. Prof Fergus Shanahan was the founder director of APC

Microbiome Ireland and is a Principal Investigator on the paper; he says “In my long

career as a gastroenterologist I have never encountered a member of the Traveller

Community presenting with inflammatory bowel disease. The research we have

conducted has made it clear that the microbiome plays a definite role in a person’s

predisposition to chronic inflammatory disorders; further investigation can help us

leverage the microbiome in finding a solution for inflammatory bowel disease which

affects 40,000 people in Ireland and 10m globally every year.”

Mary Cronin, a Social Scientist and College Lecturer in the School of Public Health,

University College Cork has a background in Community Development with the

Traveller community and has been a key advisor for the follow-on Science

Foundation Ireland funded research dissemination project. She says “the ongoing

collaboration between the Traveller community, the TVG and the APC aims to

generate new knowledge to address the wider determinants of Traveller health

including mental health. Shockingly, a 2020 review by the Irish Journal of

Psychological Medicine revealed that while Irish Travellers constitute less than 1% of

the Irish population, they account for 10% of national young adult male suicide

statistics. We are at a critical time to address the health crises in the Traveller

Community.”

A public information leaflet detailing the research project has been created by artist

Laura Gowers.