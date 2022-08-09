WATCH VIDEO: Changes to North flowing traffic in Cork City Centre

9 August 2022

By Tom Collins

New permanent northbound traffic flow arrangements will come into operation in Cork City Centre from today – visit www.TransportForCorkCity.ie for details of the changes.

The new traffic arrangements are part of the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme, and coincide with works moving onto Lavitt’s Quay and Merchant’s Quay and continuing works on St. Patrick’s Quay, which will result in some lane restrictions on these quays for a period.

The changes are part of an ongoing programme of sustainable traffic management initiatives to prioritise public transport and provide greatly improved options for walking and cycling across the city. Cork has led the way nationally in the pedestrianisation of landmark city streets and accelerated the provision of new cycling and walking infrastructure.

From August 9th, traffic travelling from the South Ring Road, Parnell Place and St. Patrick’s Street will need to use Brian Boru Bridge or Michael Collins Bridge and onwards to St Patricks Quay and Camden Quay to access the N20, Mulgrave Road and Blackpool.

To facilitate the new traffic flow arrangements the following changes will take place:

A dedicated right turn lane will be provided from the N20 onto Mulgrave Road/Pope’s Quay;

2 right turning eastbound lanes will be provided on Parnell Place;

A new northbound lane will be put into operation on Brian Boru Bridge to provide access to Brian Boru Street and St. Patrick’s Quay;

Northbound vehicular traffic will no longer be permitted to turn right from Merchants Quay onto St Patrick’s Bridge or to turn right from Lavitt’s Quay onto Christy Ring Bridge (except for busses);

2 Lanes will be provided on Camden Quay turning right onto the N20 to facilitate the new traffic route.

Cork City Council thanks you for your ongoing patience as works continue and the traffic changes are implemented.