Water problems in Charleville today

9 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Possible disruption to supply from 10am to 2pm todau

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is undertaking water network improvement works in Rathgoggin, Charleville, Co. Cork.

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Manor Hill, Deerpark View, Rathgoggin Heights, Broomscourt, Hillview Drive, Orchard Heights, Oakfield, Mannixville, and surrounding areas that as part of the works being delivered, there may be disruption to water supply from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday 9 August.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works the water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: COR00051101