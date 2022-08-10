Water off in BALLYVOLANE

10 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Possible disruption to supply from 7 pm on Wednesday 10th August to 4 am on Thursday 11th August

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Ashgrove Drive, Ashgrove Avenue, Ashgrove Lawn, Rathcooney Road, Banduff Road, Brookvale, Lios Rua, Ballyvolane Road, Ballyvolane New Road, and surrounding areas in Cork City that as part of the network improvement works being delivered on the Ballyhooly Road, there may be disruption to water supply from 7 pm Wednesday 10 August to 4 am Thursday 11 August. The works are part of a €9m investment in the water and wastewater infrastructure in Ballyvolane.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills in the network. Crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of the water supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/