Rentokil issues warning for flies this summer for Irish homes

10 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Rentokil, the well known pest control provider, is warning the public of the increased threat of flies this summer as it recorded an 16% increase in callouts in the period between January to July 2022 when compared to the same period a year ago.

Flies are traditionally a warm-weather pest so during the summer months when the weather improves and temperatures rise, they will breed and spread. The company is encouraging people to be aware of increased fly activity during this period of the year.

The top five counties which have accounted for fly infestations during the period of January to July 2022 are: Cork (which accounted for 18% of callouts), Kerry (15%), Sligo (14%), Galway (11%) and Mayo (9%).

Flies pose the threat of spreading bacteria such as E-coli and campylobacter to humans when they come into contact with food. To discourage the presence of flies on their premises, Rentokil would encourage people to take steps including: Fix leaky taps and blocked drains where water can gather; keep food covered; keep bins, sinks and food areas clean; fit fly screens to windows; keep windows and doors shut at night and consider installing a fly killer unit.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said “Summer is the traditional period when flies breed and spread so it is important that the public are aware of the increased activity from these insects. Flies can pose the threat of contaminating food or spreading so it is important to ensure that all food in your premises is covered and stored correctly and not left out in the open. Additionally, these insects can pose an annoyance when found in swarms as their collective excrement can cause a stench and stain fabrics and walls. Additionally, their presence can pose the threat of violating food or hygiene regulations for businesses. In terms of guarding against these pests, the most effective methods to employ are fitting fly screens to doors and windows, and utilising am LED fly killer unit, such as the Lumnia LED fly killer.”

Rentokil recommends to home or business owners who suspect that they have a fly infestation to identify the source of the infestation as a first step. The company recommends checking around areas including doors, windows, electrical outlets, eaves, pipes, cable openings, and vents to help to determine if your property has a fly problem.

