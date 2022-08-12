BEARA PENINSULA: MACE Ardgroom Celebrate Launch of New Store

12 August 2022

By Tony Forde

Local West Cork store, MACE Ardgroom, opened in January 2022 and to celebrate the launch of their new MACE store Harrington’s are inviting the whole community to a family fun day on Friday the 19th of August.

This new community store includes a great range of grocery products, an Insomnia coffee station, delicious freshly baked breads and cakes, the MACE Right Options Range, off-licence and post office as well as a fabulous café.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11am to 3pm and there will be plenty to keep customers and the local children entertained with lots of family fun throughout the day as well as a Tour de MACE static cycle fund raising event in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland. All are welcome to stop by to join in the festivities or to get involved with the charity fund raiser.

Store owners John and Noralene, “We are delighted to open the new MACE Ardgroom store and are focused on providing strong offers, convenience, and great service for our customers. We would like to thank the local community for their ongoing support. We are so pleased to welcome everyone to our event on August 19th.

Congratulating Harrington’s on the store launch and wishing the team continued success, Peter Dwan, MACE Sales Director said: “The new MACE Ardgroom store is a credit to Harrington’s and the team. They have worked tirelessly to have the store up to this first-class standard. We wish them the best of luck with this venture.”

Opening hours of the store are Monday to Saturday 8am – 9pm, Sunday and bank holidays from 9am – 9pm.