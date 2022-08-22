Riptide Movement to gig in Ballycotton

22 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The four-piece Dublin band will take to the Sea Church stage in August

Number one and Gold-selling band The Riptide Movement will be making waves in Ballycotton on the 26th of August. The Choice nominated four-piece are renowned for their live and energetic shows. They formed in Lucan in 2006 and have been soaring ever since.

The Riptide Movement have built an international reputation, having toured across Europe and beyond. They have headlined at Electric Picnic, played at Glastonbury for two years in a row, and at Benicassim. They even found themselves playing at a rock concert in Delhi, representing Ireland at the Rendezvous Festival.

So impressed with the talent of the four piece band from Lucan and following on from the London Fleadh, Bob Dylan, who was in attendance, handed one of their CDs to the Rolling Stones. The Riptide Movement supported the Rolling Stones in Hyde Park London later in their next tour. They have also shared the stage with Neil Young and Bon Jovi, and have collaborated with esteemed orchestras such as the BBC Concert Orchestra and the RTE Concert Orchestra.

The Lucan band have brought us hits such as “All Works Out”, “Elephant in the Room”, “You and I” and “Changeling”. Having blown the Irish music scene wide open with their Number One Gold Selling album ‘Getting through’ in 2014, the band have also produced environmentally-themed music videos and documentaries, including their 2018 environmentally conscious web series which highlighted the effects of plastic pollution on our environment, “Plastic Oceans”.

General Manager of Sea Church, John Kidney said, “It’s fantastic to have one of Ireland’s best performing bands here to play with us at Sea Church. Riptide Movement gigs are always incredible, and there is no doubt the four guys know how to put on a great show. We look forward to welcoming them to Ballycotton.”

A limited number of tickets to see an energetic and lively gig from the Riptide movement will be available on the Sea Church website at www.seachurch.ie for €35. Doors will open for the standing gig on Friday the 26th of August at 8pm for the 8:30pm show.