What’s happening at Ballymaloe House?

22 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A ‘fEast’ event and a South African wine dinner to take place within two weeks of each other at the East Cork estate

Ballymaloe House continues its long tradition of hospitality this Autumn, with two mouth-watering events. First up is Taste of Ballymaloe, as part of fEast, Midleton’s annual food festival. Happening at 7pm August 29th, the lavish dinner will comprise a four-course menu including a generous Hors D’Oeurve buffet starter, main course, Irish farmhouse cheese course and a tasting tray from Ballymaloe’s famous Dessert Trolley.

All courses at fEast will be paired with wines chosen by head sommelier Samuel. The Taste of Ballymaloe evening is a tribute to the dedicated team at the estate, from the gardeners and local producers, to Head Chef Dervilla O’Flynn and her team, who place seasonal ‘Farm to Fork’ cooking at the heart of all menus.

The autumnal treats continue into September at Ballymaloe House, with a South African Wine dinner taking place on Saturday September 9th. Hosted by Niels and Penny Verburg of Luddite Wines, this evening of delightful indulgence will take place in the famous Long Room. The Luddite Wines vineyard is based at the Bot River, Western Cape, South Africa, and it’s guaranteed to be a fantastic evening with the entertaining duo of Neils and Penny returning to Ballymaloe House for the first time since 2012.

Laura Behan, General Manager of Ballymaloe House says it’s wonderful to welcome guests back for gatherings like these: “Hospitality is what we’re famous for and what we do best, so we’re absolutely thrilled at the idea of not one but two stunning events for late August and early September, when the Ballymaloe estate can be experienced in all its autumnal glory, with a delicious menu of food and drinks to match.”

The incredible “Farm to Fork” story of Ballymaloe House dates back to 1848 when Myrtle and Ivan Allen bought the property. Myrtle began collecting cookbooks, swapping recipes and taught herself to cook using her husband’s farm produce. In 1964 she opened the family dining room as The Yeats Room, and the rest is history. Myrtle passed away peacefully in 2018 and has left a legacy that is second to none in terms of Irish cuisine and hospitality. Ballymaloe House is still owned by the Allen family and continues to offer the very best of seasonal locally sourced food and retains its reputation as an original Irish country house experience.

For more on the estate and to book the fEast event and / or South African Wine Dinner, visit the Ballymaloe House website.