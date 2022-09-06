Volunteer Drivers urgently needed by Irish Cancer Society in Cork

6 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



The Irish Cancer Society is urgently seeking Cork-based Volunteer Drivers to help bring cancer patients to and from their treatments.

Volunteer Drivers located across the county are being sought to drive patients to hospitals in Cork.

This vital service is completely free for patients. Last year, the Irish Cancer Society provided 719 journeys for cancer patients in Cork and 13,035 journeys nationwide.

The Volunteer Driver role is weekdays only and drivers will need access to their own car and be able to commit a full two days each month to the Service. Volunteer Drivers receive expenses from the Irish Cancer Society to pay for their fuel costs, road tolls and food while waiting for the patient.

Irish Cancer Society Volunteer Manager Mary Quinn said, “The Volunteer Driver Services helps to ease the strain of travel on cancer patients who often find it hard to get to hospital because of transportation costs. It also helps patients who might not be feeling well enough to drive themselves because of their treatment.

We urgently need to recruit more Volunteer Drivers in Cork so we can continue to provide this very important service to anyone who needs it. We encourage anyone in Cork county who meets the requirements to get in touch.”

More information about applying for a Volunteer Driver role can be found at http://www.cancer.ie/volunteer-driver-service or by emailing volunteer@irishcancer.ie