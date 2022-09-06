EDUCATION POLITICS: School bus problems roll on

6 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has called on the “Fianna Fáil led Department of Education” to fast track appeals from parents on school transport appeals as many parents were left with no seat this week, with no sign of additional capacity on the horizon.

“The idea that Dublin will hold out on doing anything to solve this school transport crisis in the hope that parents will just ‘get on with it’ is not going to hold any favour with parents across North and East Cork,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“I am aware of parents now faced with the reality of giving up work or keeping their children home from school. Unsustainable travel choices have been used up to now but so many parents contacting me are at the end of their tether. The silence of Fianna Fáil TDs on this damning.”

“We need additional buses and additional drivers. Anyone who has submitted an appeal to the Department of Education needs to see those appeal decisions made swiftly. I have written to the Taoiseach to request him to intervene in this continued chaos that shows no sign of resolution from his Ministers.”